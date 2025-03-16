Invincible: Does Rex Splode die in the original comics? Explained

Invincible is a popular comic book series published by Image Comics, which has been adapted into an animated series by Amazon Prime. It was written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The first comic in the series was published on January 22, 2003, and it came to an end on February 18, 2018, with 144 issues.

Invincible comics follow the character Mark Grayson and his coming-of-age story as the superhero Invincible, the firstborn son of Omni-Man. Mark, born with Viltrumite powers, shows how he tackles the great responsibility of protecting Earth while trying to lead a normal life as a teenager.

The story contains numerous important characters, one of whom has gained popularity among comic and TV series fans: Rex Splode. A member of the Teen Team and later the Guardians of the Globe, Rex is well-liked for his explosive abilities, sarcastic nature, and 'don't care' attitude.

The recent episode of the animated series shows his unexpected death. In the original comics as well, Rex Splode meets a tragic end when he explodes his exoskeleton to kill an evil variant of Mark from an alternate universe.

While he is fatally wounded, Rex decides to use his last trick to stop Mark, killing both of them in the explosion. The event occurs in Invincible #60 during the Invincible War story arc.

Rex Splode's journey and final fate in the Invincible comics

Rex Splode in a battle with Multi-Paul in the Invincible comics (Image via imagecomics.com)

Rex Splode starts as an arrogant and rude superhero who is also a member of the Teen Team. Often seen clashing heads with Mark, Rex is also shown to have witty, sarcastic humor and the ability to explode. Rex ends up dating Dupli-Kate and later Atom Eve but never remains faithful, eventually causing their relationship to fail.

While being a hothead, Rex soon realizes the harm his words and actions have caused, making his character more humane. His journey shows him tackling his emotions, brutal fights, and powerful foes.

In the comics, Rex is shown to have been recruited by then Global Defense Agency Director (GDA) Radcliffe. He is recruited after being stopped from robbing a grocery store and later experimented upon to enhance his abilities. Later in the series, he is shown taking a brutal beatdown by the lizard army and a bullet to his head, which he ultimately survives.

The events set Rex on a path of redemption. While making peace with all the people he has hurt, Rex Splode eventually meets his demise in Invincible #60. Angstrom Levy, hell-bent on revenge, manipulates various evil variants of Mark Grayson to attack the planet.

To stop one of the evil variants, a gravely injured Rex decides to explode himself, a final modification to his exoskeleton during his last treatment. This helps the other injured guardians to escape and save many civilian lives during the war. His death is sudden and brutal, highlighting the unpredictable and violent nature of the comics, as no character is safe in Kirkman's world.

Impact of Rex's death and future of the Guardians of the Globe

Rex Splode's final moments in the Invincible comics. (Image via imagecomics.com)

Invasion by the evil variants leaves the guardians emotionally devastated as they deal with the destruction left behind. Shrinking Rae, Atom Eve, and Robot are shattered in his wake, and Robot decides to go by Rex now as a tribute. The invasion forces the Guardians of the Globe to undergo many changes as they introduce fresh faces to the team.

Brits, Best Tiger, and Kaboomerang are shown joining the team as replacements for fallen members. The members add new strengths and abilities to the team but carry their struggles as well as they navigate the post-war scenarios.

While the Guardians of the Globe try to stick to their morals and save the planet, things become more complicated as the severity of the threat grows. Ultimately, Rex's sacrifice and the death of many other characters throughout the comics show the unpredictable nature of Kirkman's comic world.

