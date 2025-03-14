3 Invincible characters who can easily defeat Conquest (& 3 who would be crushed by him)

Invincible is a comic series that showcases a variety of powerful characters, many of whom play key roles in the fate of Earth. One of the central characters, Mark Grayson (also known as Invincible), is a hero with immense strength, incredible endurance, and the ability to heal quickly.

Invincible confronts many strong enemies over the series, including some of the most potent villains in the Valkyroid empire. One such villain is Conquest, a fiercely talented and merciless warrior endangering Invincible and the planet.

Conquest, a high-ranking official, is considered the second most potent Valkyrian warrior in the Valkyumite Empire. Born on Valkyrum and surviving the Scourge Virus, Conquest's powers include superhuman strength, speed, endurance, and flight.

He is a horrible opponent because of his past of planet conquest and great fighting ability. Few can match Conquest's unparalleled savagery and experience in battle, but he has limits, as seen in his fights with Invincible.

Although Mark Grayson ultimately defeated Conquest after a brutal and bloody battle, his strength and cunning remain a dangerous combination. However, there are still powerful characters in the Invincible universe who could defeat him with ease, while others, despite their abilities, would likely fall to his overwhelming power.

Below is a list of characters who could easily defeat Conquest and those who he would likely crush.

Invincible characters who can defeat Conquest with ease

1) Mark Grayson (Invincible)

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Mark Grayson, the titular character, is one of the most powerful beings in the universe. He is quite strong, fast, and durable at his best. He can take on some of the toughest opponents, including Conquest.

Among most enemies, Invincible has a major edge because of his healing factor and combat agility. Though Conquest has more experience and strength than Invincible, his will, cunning, and always-developing skills make him more than fit to outlast and defeat the Valkyrian warrior.

2) Thrag

A still from the comic series (Image via Image Comics)

Thrag, the leader of the Vultromites, is implied to be even stronger than Conquest. As the Supreme Commander of the Viltrumite Empire, Thrag's combat abilities and intelligence surpass those of most Viltrumites, including Conquest.

Conquest himself acknowledges Thrag's power, and their encounter reveals the vast gap between their strengths. Thrag's immense durability, strategic mind, and experience in battle make him one of the few who could easily defeat Conquest without much trouble.

Also read: Does Cecil Stedman die in the original comics? Explained

3) The Guardians of the Globe

A still from the season 3 of the comic series (Image via Prime Video)

The Guardians of the Globe are a formidable group of heroes who have proven their strength in battle. They are strong entities that, taken together, could neutralize some of the most threatening dangers in the universe.

Although taken separately, they might not be strong enough for Conquest, but their combined force, coordination, and varied skills allow them to overwhelm the Valkyrie warrior. Their resourcefulness in battle and this cooperation will help them to easily destroy Conquest.

Characters who can be defeated by Conquest

1) Rex Splode

A still from the season 3 of the comic series (Image via Prime Video)

Rex Splode, while powerful in his own right, would stand no chance against Conquest. Rex's powers are strong but restricted when compared to the raw force and combat experience of Conquest. As a human with the capacity to cause objects to explode by touch.

Rex lacks the endurance and stamina needed to withstand Conquest's unrelenting attack, even with his explosive abilities. Their different strengths and experiences would cause Rex to be readily defeated by the Valkyroid warrior.

2) Atom Eve

A still from the season 3 of the comic series (Image via Prime Video)

Atom Eve has the ability to manipulate matter on a molecular level, which allows her to heal herself and others or create objects from nothing. Although she is strong, her combat skills are limited, particularly in the face of a strong opponent like Conquest.

Atom Eve has great potential, but she lacks the raw physical strength and endurance needed to run right alongside Conquest. Given her sensitivity in close-quarters fighting, the Valkyroid warrior—who feeds on sheer might—would find her an easy target.

3) Dupli-Kate

A still from the season 3 of the comic series (Image via Prime Video)

Dupli-Kate has the ability to create multiple copies of herself, making her a challenging opponent for many. Her abilities are not that useful against Conquest, though, since he can readily overwhelm her clones.

With Conquest's great speed and power, he could easily destroy all of Dupli-Kate's copies, depriving her of the opportunity to flee his attack. Her lack of endurance and her dependence on numbers instead of pure power would make her a simple target for the Valkyroid warrior.

