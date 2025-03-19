Invincible’s greatest enemy joins the series with a confirmed voice actor

Last week, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, fans were treated to the Invincible season 3 finale, which saw Mark Grayson go up against Conquest in an extremely brutal fight. Every season, fans have gotten to see a new Viltrumite threat come by in the show and this season delivered on the same aspect again. However, if fans thought Conquest was brutal, then they don't know what's going to hit them next.

In the Invincible comics, the big bad of the entire story is the Viltrumite general known as Thragg. He is a ruthless leader who leads the entire Viltrumite population and is the one who is going around sending his soldiers to conquer planets. While it's not exactly known when the character will appear in the show, with rumors saying season 4, Robert Kirkman did provide an update.

Following the release of the Invincible season 3 finale, Robert Kirkman sat down with Variety to discuss the episode and revealed that Thragg has already been cast in the series. However, he didn't reveal who the actor is.

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn’t show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing," said Kirkman.

Who is Thragg in Invincible?

In Invincible, Thragg is the ultimate big bad of the series. He was created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley for the comic and first appeared in Invincible #11. Born on Viltrum, Thragg is the son of one of the closest advisors of Emperor Argall. From birth, he was bred to be the strongest Viltrumite there ever was and was taught every form of combat that was possible.

When Argall was killed by Thaedus, Thragg fought in the Viltrumite Civil War and restored the Viltrum Empire as well. Being more than a thousand years old, he led the entirety of his race to glory, which led to the Viltrumites becoming the most feared beings in the galaxy and even earning the title of Grand Regent. He was then tasked with finding the heir of Argall.

However, when the Scourge Virus hit his race and depleted its population massively, it made him think that the heir had died. In the comics, Thragg is part of some of the most important storylines and even leads the Viltrumite War, which is a major event.

When will Invincible season 4 come out?

Expand Tweet

As of now, there is no concrete date for when season 4 will be out. However, Robert Kirkman hopes to release a season of the show every year. In the same article, while talking to Variety, Kirkman mentioned how he hopes to release a season of the show in the same timeline that season 3 premiered after the season 2 finale.

"I’ll say vaguely the same timeline. I don’t know the quarter or month. That’s something that the team at Amazon strategically figures out what’s the best way to drop the show."

He did, however, confirm that fans will see season 4 of the show in 2026.

"The goal is to continue the cadence that we’ve had with Seasons 2 and 3. The plan is that you will see Season 4 in 2026."

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 on Amazon Prime Video right now.

