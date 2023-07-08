Invincible season 2 to make major revelations at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Invincible season 2 will arrive sometime later this year. More information about the series, such the official release date, the first trailer, and other details are expected to be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. This year’s SDCC will be held from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23.

It has been a while since we got something concrete for Invincible season 2. However, things are looking bright now as Amazon is set to host a panel for Invincible season 2. While most movie studios are backing out of Comic-Con this year, we’ve still got Invincible season 2 updates heading our way. So, fans would get at least one trailer out of SDCC, if not more.

Prime Video reveals Invincible season 2 updates at Comic-Con 2023

INVINCIBLE @InvincibleHQ More Season 2 news! In 2 weeks! At SDCC! No sandstorms!!! (that we're aware of) More Season 2 news! In 2 weeks! At SDCC! No sandstorms!!! (that we're aware of) https://t.co/o2RuzBIJiI

On July 7, 2023, Invincible’s official Twitter account announced Prime Video’s presentation at SDCC. Earlier this year, Prime Video released an Invincible season 2 trailer, which only revealed that the series will return in late 2023. Now, we can expect an official release date to be announced along with a brand-new trailer.

Invincible is centered on Mark Grayson, the son of Omni-Man, who is one of the greatest superheroes the world has ever known. Created by Image Comics, the comic book series first debuted in 2003 and chronicled the heroic adventures of Invincible. Over 144 issues were released after that.

A still from Invincible season 1 (Image via Amazon)

In season 2, Mark will face a slew of brand-new villains and problems as a result of his father's treachery after the gory and terrible first season finale. It will be interesting to see if Omni-Man returns after what he did to his son.

Season 1 featured the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Chris Diamantopoulos, and more. As for the upcoming installment, the lead cast are expected to return in Invincible season 2, along with the addition of newer voice actors whose names are yet to be announced.

The future of Invincible

Invincible season 1 still (Image via Amazon)

Fans of the franchise would rejoice because not only are we getting an Invincible season 2 but Prime Video has already confirmed season 3. It might arrive in late 2024 or 2025. However, along with that, we could also get a video game based on Invincible.

Earlier this year, Comicbook.com spoke with Invincible's creator, Robert Kirkman, and talked about the possibility of video games based on the IP. He said:

"I would say our plans in video games are all-encompassing. A little bit of all of the above, so, you know, we'll see. Are those things possibly years away? Yeah. Could those things die between now and when they're planned to come out? Yeah. I could seem like I'm teasing something very cool if you watch this in hindsight.”

Kirkman further continued:

“I could [also] seem like an idiot that has no idea what's going on. If you watch this, in hindsight, either of these things could happen. There are so many cool things on the horizon. I hope that it all comes together. If it all comes together, Invincible fans are going to be very happy."

Therefore, a lot is in store for fans of Invincible. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

Poll : 0 votes