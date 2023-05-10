Iron Man producer reveals a deleted scene that Kevin Feige is too embarrassed to release

Iron Man is the movie that started all the magic. Back in 2008, the MCU was just finding its feet with “an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people” on the big screen. That group was first teased towards the end of Iron Man when Nick Fury first showed up on screen to talk about the Avengers Initiative.

But a decade later, Kevin Feige revealed a deleted take where Fury talked about a different group, including mutants and Spider-Man, even when Marvel didn’t have the rights to use those characters. While that deleted scene surprised everyone, there is supposed to be another embarrassing scene that Kevin Feige wants to hide from the world.

New intel on Iron Man deleted scenes surfaces

Jeremy Latcham, an associate producer for Robert Downey Jr.'s first MCU movie, recently spoke to Screen Rant about his newest film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Here, he also shared information about some unreleased scenes from MCU’s first film, which might never see the light of day.

Latchman said:

"There are still three or four deleted scenes from [Iron Man] that I don't think will ever be released because they were so bad. I remember Kevin saying to me in 2012, when I was like, 'Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?' And Kevin was like, 'No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don't know what we're doing. It'll be embarrassing if they see these scenes.'"

Iron Man is regarded as a well-made movie. So this new intel makes us wonder how bad those scenes could have been that Kevin Feige is so embarrassed to release them for the general public.

Tony Stark in a cave designing the Mark I suit (Image via Marvel)

Fortunately, Latcham went on to reveal the details of at least one bad deleted scene, which would have shown Tony Stark doing laundry and then stealing parts from the washing machine to put them into his Mark I armor.

Latchman continued:

"But there was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don't think they've ever come out. Someone should look into it, but I don't think they've ever been seen. Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he's really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit. It's so absurd. It's wild.”

Most MCU fans adore the first Iron Man movie. So even if these deleted scenes are as bad as Latchman and Feige think they are, people would still relish them. But since they haven’t come out to this day, it’s unlikely that Feige and Co will change their minds about them in the present day.

Why Tony Stark’s laundry scene should be released

Tony Stark’s Mark I armor (Image via Marvel)

Despite the quality of the newly revealed laundry scene, releasing it would only raise the greatness of Tony Stark in people’s minds. Tony already did something unthinkable by creating his Mark I armor out of his Jericho missiles. But adding a washing machine’s spare parts to the suit would have grounded the scene even more.

It would have brought the notion forward that Tony could literally build anything out of anything. Hence, Marvel should release this Iron Man deleted scene anyway!

