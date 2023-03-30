Is Logan Lerman the new Superman? James Gunn unveils the truth

With James Gunn writing and directing Superman: Legacy, the search for a new actor to play Superman is currently on. Gunn promised that he wouldn’t cast the next Man of Steel until he finishes the script. But recently, industry insider Grace Randolph tweeted that an actor was in the final talks to play Superman, to which James Gunn replied, “Not True.”

The co-president of DC Studios claimed that he is only looking at private lists right now, and the auditions will soon be conducted. But Grace Randolph went as far as to claim that the former Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman will play the new Superman.

James Gunn discards Logan Lerman for Superman

The back-and-forth between James Gunn and Grace Randolph became quite entertaining for the fans. In the past, Randolph has had a good track record for “scoops” from her sources, but here she is in a tussle with the man in charge of casting the next Superman. So if he denies Logan Lerman’s casting, then one has to consider that maybe Randolph’s source wasn’t correct this time.

The actor, however, does fit the profile of a young Superman as he is just 31 years old and is considered a promising talent who starred in projects like Fury and Hunters. There’s a chance that Gunn could be denying the casting because things haven’t been finalized yet, and he’d reveal the name once a contract is signed.

James Gunn @JamesGunn Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.

But one needs to consider that he doesn’t have the height to look as imposing as Superman should. So, it’s more likely Gunn is telling the truth, and Logan Lerman is not the next Superman.

Other actors who could play Superman

David Corenswet as Superman (Instagram/@jscomicart)

Until now, names such as David Corenswet, Liam Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Alexander Ludwig, Leo Suter, and even Bill Skarsgård have been brought up as they are all young and possess the physicality that is needed to be the next Man of Steel after Henry Cavill.

Logan Lerman’s work till now proves that he has grown as an actor. But he doesn’t have what these aforementioned actors do in terms of the physical needs of Superman. Besides, James Gunn’s track record for casting has been great so far. Hence, fans need not worry about who he will pick.

Superman: Legacy’s story

James Gunn directs Superman: Legacy (Image via DC)

Previously, co-CEO Peter Safran spoke to Variety and confirmed that the next Superman movie “is not an origin story.” He said:

“It’s not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth justice and the American way. He is ‘kindness’ in a world that thinks that kindness as old-fashioned.”

After this, we also got the plot synopsis of Superman: Legacy, which states:

"Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.

