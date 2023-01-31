What to expect from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Slate 

After months of speculation and immense teasing from James Gunn, the new DC Slate is all set to drop today, on January 31. With Gunn and co-head Peter Safran recently holding a press conference to discuss all things DC, it looks like we might be in for a huge show when we learn the foundations for what to expect.

Fans have been enormously excited about this. With James Gunn leading the entirety of DC Studios now, the excitement has just been building up since October, when he and Safran were appointed as presidents of the newly formed studio. So, with the slate to be announced, let's look at when we can expect it to drop and what might be in store for us.

Time drop for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Slate revealed and what to expect from it

While it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's been said that the new DC Slate, or what is being titled the DC Universe, will drop at 12 pm ET on January 31. For India, the slate will drop at 10.30 pm IST. While there is no official way to reveal the slate, you can check it out when the trades drop their articles detailing what's to come.

On Monday, January 30, some reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran had held a special press conference for the press members who got to see firsthand what the duo had been cooking up. So, it leads to the idea that there is no official live stream and that the information might just come through some trade articles.

Gunn has previously mentioned that while they have a plan for the next eight to ten years of DC, he will just be announcing some initial projects that will kick off the slate. We already know that he is writing a Superman film, so we can expect that to be a part of this slate too.

James Gunn @JamesGunn Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

Besides that, James Gunn has spoken about how he wants his DC Universe to be interconnected through films, shows, and games. Perhaps a clearer idea can be revealed over here. Yet, the big question is whether this will be a total reboot of the current DC Extended Universe that we have ongoing or will certain aspects remain.

Some leakers have reported that Gunn aims for a total reboot of the universe and wants to start fresh. So, if that's the case, then films like The Flash and Blue Beetle might be some of the last outings of the current DC cinematic universe. This will see the end of the film slate that began with Zack Snyder's 2013 outing Man of Steel.

BSL 🎄 @bigscreenleaks Damn, James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly had fun making this slate. Damn, James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly had fun making this slate. https://t.co/AlvfMDjTL3

Whatever it may be, we can't deny that it's an exciting time to be a DC fan and that the slate might make for some interesting online conversations.

