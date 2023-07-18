Is Tom Holland now the first 'Bisexual' icon in the MCU? Explained

Tom Holland, the compelling actor renowned for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has captured the hearts of audiences with his charm and acting prowess. The MCU has gained acclaim for its commitment to showcasing inclusive characters who constantly push boundaries and foster a sense of connection with their viewers.

Lately, there has been speculation circulating within the realm of the MCU regarding a potential 'bisexual' icon, and at the center of this discussion, we find none other than the beloved actor, Tom Holland. Holland has been openly supportive of LGBTQ+ rights, and his role in the series The Crowded Room left MCU fans surprised.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation from the MCU of Tom Holland being the first bisexual icon in the MCU, it becomes paramount to delve into the significance of this representation and its potential impact on mainstream media.

Mysteries unraveled: Is Tom Holland the MCU's first bisexual icon?

Tom Holland isn't the ‘bisexual’ icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Image via Apple Studio)

Tom Holland isn't the ‘bisexual’ icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have actually been a few characters who were subtly implied to be bisexual, although they never had a prominent focus.

One of the notable examples is Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson). In the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok, Valkyrie’s history indicates her attraction to both men and women. Her bisexuality is not explicitly addressed in the film itself. However, it is clear in the comics. Similarly, Loki (portrayed by Tom Hiddleston) also displays attraction towards both genders in the 2021 Disney+ series Loki.

The reason fans started contemplating Tom Holland’s potential as a bisexual character stems from his involvement in The Crowded Room. This Apple TV series showcases a side of Holland as he takes on a unique character, demonstrating his versatility as an actor. His unexpected portrayal, which includes a homosexual encounter and a gothic persona, has truly captivated viewers.

One must note that the production companies involved in the creation of the series The Crowded Room include Apple Studios, New Regency, Weed Road Pictures, and EMJAG Productions. It's worth mentioning that these production companies are not associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans were absolutely blown away by Holland's acting abilities in The Crowded Room. We can just see the below Twitter post of one of Holland's beloved fans.

mads @cherrydayas TOM HOLLAND IN THE CROWDED ROOM OMGGGG

Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that this specific portrayal of Holland’s character is unlikely to be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney, the company behind Marvel, is well known for its family image and might consider the explicit content of The Crowded Room not suitable for its intended audience.

The role of Tom Holland: A key element in the Crowded Room TV show

Holland takes on the role of Danny Sullivan in the captivating Apple TV+ series called The Crowded Room. (Image via Apple Studio)

Holland takes on the role of Danny Sullivan in the captivating Apple TV+ series called The Crowded Room. This 10-episode limited series made its debut on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023.

It's worth noting that The Crowded Room is based on Daniel Keyes's book, The Minds of Billy Milligan. This book chronicles the real-life story of Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with DID and subsequently acquitted of four r*pe charges after his legal team argued that his condition absolved him of responsibility for his actions.

Tom Holland beautifully played the role of Danny in The Crowded Room. (Image via Apple Studio)

Tom Holland beautifully played the role of Danny in The Crowded Room, an individual who discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder (DID), also known as multiple personality disorder. He finds himself facing accusations of a crime he can't recall committing. Now he is collaborating with an investigator to uncover his past and prove his innocence.

However, critics have been gushy in their praise for Holland's portrayal of Danny in The Crowded Room. They have particularly commended his ability to capture the nuances and complexities of the personalities within Danny. Furthermore, the series has received acclaim for its accurate depiction of DID.