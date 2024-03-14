It Ends With Us: Everything we know so far about Colleen Hoover's book's movie adaptation

It Ends With Us is a forthcoming American romance film adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name. The book was a huge hit, and it has reportedly sold more copies than The Bible in 2022. Adding to its popularity, the book was also translated into 20 different languages.

Now, a movie based on the book is slated to release soon. Notably, the movie features Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as protagonists Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid respectively. The movie It Ends With Us is written by Christy Hall and directed by Justin Baldoni. It is scheduled for release in the United States on June 21, 2024.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Who stars in It Ends With Us?

In January 2023, Colleen Hoover revealed the cast for the lead roles in her book adaptation movie. Blake Lively, she said, would be portraying Lily, and Justin Baldoni would be portraying Ryle.

The reception of the cast, however, was met with skepticism. This is because fans initially didn't accept the pair because of the age gap.

Furthermore, in April 2023, it was confirmed that Brandon Sklenar would be playing Atlas, Lily's former love interest, and Jenny Slate would be playing Allysa, Ryle's sister. Following this, in May 2023, Deadline confirmed that Hasan Minhaj would play Marshall, Allysa's husband.

In January 2024, Alex Neustaedter and Isabela Ferrer were announced to play the younger versions of Lively and Baldoni as per Deadline.

Will It Ends With Us movie release on Netflix?

The premiere of Colleen's book's adaptation was originally scheduled to take place on February 9, 2024. However, PEOPLE revealed early in 2024 that the film had been rescheduled to June 21, 2024.

According to Sony's streaming agreement with Netflix, the movie should arrive on the streaming service by late 2024, which means it would likely hit the streaming giant in November or December 2024.

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

Based on Colleen Hoover's book (Image via colleenhoover@Instagram)

Colleen Hoover's mother's life somewhat inspires the film's narrative. Hoover has stated candidly that her mother's experience with domestic abuse served as the inspiration for the movie. Moreover, at the end of her book, Hoover gives an account of her life, which transpired in the events of the book.

Lily Bloom, the protagonist of the book, meets Ryle when she is a young adult and her father is violent. In an interview with Time Magazine last year, she said she condensed her own mother's account of leaving an abusive marriage for the book.

"I simplified what she went through. Ryle is a nicer character than my dad was," Hoover said.

While talking to Jenna Bush Hager of Today in June last year, Hoover revealed some of the backstory. Her parents divorced when she was just two years old. She recalled one of her earliest memories of her father throwing the television at her mother. However, following their divorce, her mother displayed remarkable resilience.

"She was able to get out of that relationship. And then from then on, I just remember growing up with a mother who was so strong and independent," Hoover revealed.

Where is It Ends With Us filming?

It Ends With Us, the Colleen Hoover book adaptation, is set in Boston, while some scenes have been shot in Queen City. The childhood home of the main character, Lily, is on Hillside Avenue.

The movie production commenced in May of the previous year. Lively was seen shooting scenes with Baldoni in Jersey City. The actress was spotted wearing a tan halter dress and fuchsia coat, along with vibrant red hair for the character. After facing suspension during the SAG and WGA strikes, the filming resumed in early 2024.

The release of It Ends with Us is scheduled on Friday, June 21, 2024.