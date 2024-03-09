Where does Amazon’s Fallout series take place? All filming locations explored

The Amazon Fallout series is set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles that has been wiped out by the use of nuclear weapons. Citizens have to stay in bunkers under the ground to protect themselves from radiation, mutants, and criminals. The filming locations include Brooklyn, Montana's deserts, and Ulster's Sojourner Truth Park and Widow Jane Mine in New York.

Filming for the project began in July 2022, with renowned actors like Walton Goggins taking important roles. The adaptation is being dealt with by the team behind HBO's Westworld, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Amazon's Fallout series is expected to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.

A list of all the shooting locations for Amazon’s Fallout series

Ulster's Sojourner Truth Park and Widow Jane Mine, New York

Ulster's Sojourner Truth Park and Widow Jane Mine in New York serve as vital filming spots for Amazon's Fallout series. These places give a rugged and barren backdrop that perfectly matches the show's post-apocalyptic premise.

The abandoned structures, rough landscape, and industrial remnants add to the realness of the series' wasteland setting, showing the repercussions of a nuclear war in an eye-catching way.

Brooklyn, New York:

Brooklyn, New York, is another key filming location for Amazon's Fallout series. The urban setting of Brooklyn stands out against the empty wasteland settings, bringing detail to the show's visual narrative.

Filming in Brooklyn lets producers create moments with a blend of urban ruins and post-apocalyptic factors. This gives a lively backdrop for the characters' journeys.

The cityscape of Brooklyn serves as a fluid setting that adds to the series' story-telling depths. It brings out multiple levels of existence and warfare in a world wrecked by nuclear disaster.

Deserts of Montana:

Montana's deserts served as essential locations for the filming of Amazon's Fallout. A huge area of desert land acts as an unsettling and empty backdrop. This conveys the bleakness of the show's post-apocalyptic world.

Filming in Montana's deserts allowed vast scenes to be shot outdoors, recording the loneliness and risks that those who survived face in this harsh climate.

The rugged beauty of the desert landscape incorporates an air of authenticity to the series. It moves fans to an environment in which survival is paramount in the crumbling remains of human civilization.

What is the plot of Amazon’s Fallout series?

The Fallout series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that is 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse. The video game it is based on is set in Los Angeles, known as the Boneyard, under the age of the New Californian Republic's flag in 2296.

The tale follows a group of people made to leave extravagant fallout shelters and face the radiation-treated desert left behind by their ancestors. It reveals an elaborate, odd, and deadly universe that lies ahead of them.

The story delves into concepts of staying alive, ethics, and adaptation. People such as Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul move around this risky landscape filled with immortal ghouls, laser muskets, and paranormal nuclear-powered systems.

Final thoughts

The adaptation of the hit video game franchise offers a post-apocalyptic story that takes place in a future that has been decimated by nuclear war. All eight episodes of Fallout will be available on Prime Video in April 2024.