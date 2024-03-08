Amazon’s Fallout series: Full cast list explored

On March 7, 2024, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Fallout series. Ever since the full-length trailer of the show hit the masses, it has garnered close to six million views. The official synopsis of the show released by Prime Video reads:

"Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have."

The synopsis continues:

"200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

The series is created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024. The lineup for the show's cast includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Full cast list for Amazon's Fallout series

The much-anticipated Fallout series is based on a franchise of post-apocalyptic role-playing games created by Interplay Entertainment, later owned by Bethesda Softworks.

As mentioned already, the main cast of the Amazon series will include Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan. Amazon Prime Video has also released precise descriptions of the characters in the show.

1) Ella Purnell as Lucy

Ella Purnell plays Lucy in Amazon's Fallout series. The channel describes her character as:

"Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones."

Ella Purnell is best known for her work in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Army of the Dead, and Yellowjackets.

2) Aaron Moten as Maximus

Aaron Moten plays Maximus in Amazon's Fallout series. The official description for the character includes:

"A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood's mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland, and will do anything to further their goals."

Aaron Moten is best known for his work in Father Stu, Disjointed, and Emancipation.

3) Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul in Amazon's Fallout series. The synopsis for the character reads:

"The Ghoul survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past."

Walton Goggins is best known for his work in The Accountant, The Hateful Eight, and Vice Principals.

4) Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank

Kyle MacLachlan plays Overseer Hank in Amazon's Fallout series. The character's gist reads:

"Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better."

Kyle MacLachlan is best known for his work in Twin Peaks, The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, and Dune (1984).

Who are the other actors featured in Amazon's Fallout?

In addition to the main cast, several other actors are featured in Amazon's April 11, 2024, release. Prominent among them are Mike Doyle, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Dale Dickey, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and Cherien Dabis.

Amazon's Fallout series will also feature a special character. CX404, the beloved furry friend from the game, will be featured alongside the movie's main cast. However, not much is revealed about the character at this point.

Amazon's Fallout series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024.