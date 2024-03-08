How much money has Dune 2 made so far? Details explored as film crosses 2 milestones

Dune 2 was released across theaters on March 1, 2024, and within one week of its release, the film has already raked in a massive box office earning. Following up on the success of Dune: Part One, the second film has attracted even more viewers to the theaters to watch the story of Paul of Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) unfold.

As per WBIR, the film debuted at the domestic box office with a remarkable collection of around $81.5 million. By the end of its first week, Dune 2 has already garnered a box office collection of upwards of $100 million.

The film has already outperformed other releases in 2024 and is on track to possibly becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024. The film had already crossed two major milestones within its opening week, with the first one being crossing the $100 million domestic earnings mark.

Box office earnings suggest that Dune 2 is slated to outperform the first part

Dune 2 has had a huge box office victory, according to The Outside Scoop. Dune: Part Two has now earned over $200 million globally, with estimates placing its total earnings at around $217 million.

It is also anticipated that the sequel will surpass a significant milestone in domestic movie office earnings by already grossing over $100 million (as per The Outside Scoop).

As per Variety, Dune 2 cost approximately $190 to produce and an additional $100 million was spent on its promotion. With the film already earning over $217 million (within the first week of its release), it can be expected that it will easily break even and start making a profit.

Dune 2 is already on its way to creating a milestone by being on track to overtake the domestic and global earnings of the first part. It is estimated that the film will outperform its predecessor by the second week of its release.

Dune: Part One grossed around $108.8 million domestically and $433.9 million globally. The second part will surpass the domestic earnings very soon and the global earnings are expected to follow suit.

More about Dune 2

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two is a cinematic marvel that follows up on the story of Paul of Atreides as he gets used to life on Arrakis. The second part features Chani (Zendaya) in a more prominent role as she teaches Paul the ways of the Fremen.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Dune: Part Two iwill explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family."

It further continues:

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The second part of the film concludes the events of the first Dune book written by author Paul Herbert. The film has received a 70mm IMAX release to fully capture the essence of the stunning visuals created by Villeneuve for the film.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, and Léa Seydoux as part of its ensemble cast among a long list of actors.

Dune: Part Two is currently running across major theaters, after its release on March 1, 2024.