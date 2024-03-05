What is the Dune popcorn bucket? Exploring the viral movie merch as Villeneuve's sequel takes the world by storm

Dune: Part Two hit the theaters on March 1, 2024, and has already taken the world by storm. Grossing over $81.5 million in its first weekend of release the second part of the epic saga is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films this year.

Dune: Part Two had fans excited about its release for a long time and to enhance the movie-going experience, the AMC theater chain released an exclusive limited-edition Dune popcorn bucket that resembles the sandworm from the film. The popcorn bucket has fans all excited. Although the popcorn bucket might be a marketing strategy, the collectible bucket is worth splurging on.

While Kung Fu Panda 4 got its Po-themed bucket (sold by Cinemark), Dune: Part Two was not missing out on exciting merchandise of its own.

AMC has been bringing back collectible popcorn buckets in 2024, starting with the Mean Girls-inspired "Burn Book" popcorn bucket earlier this year.

Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket is a very suggestive Arrakian Sandworm

Denis Villeneuve's sequel to Dune has been gaining popularity worldwide and AMC released special merchandise for fans who want something to remember the movie by. AMC's latest movie collectible on sale is their Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket which is shaped like an Arrakian sandworm.

Users need to reach their hand down the mouth of an Arrakian sandworm to reach their popcorn inside the bucket, and it feels like a tentacled suction cup (mimicking the actions of the sandworm in the film).

The popcorn bucket has been a huge hit among fans who have flocked to AMC theaters. The worm-shaped bucket has amused fans many of whom have commented on getting their hands into the mouth of the worm as a very suggestive action.

For the unversed, Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket is meant to symbolize a gigantic sandworm, one of the creatures that lurk beneath the desert planet Arrakis.

A lid depicting the cylindrical body of the creature rising from the earth rests above the standard container. The entrance, presumably meant to be reached inside to retrieve some kernels, is shaped like the plastic representation of a worm's jaw, complete with several tendril-like teeth. Although the bucket is elaborately constructed, it can be challenging to use to place treats into one's mouth.

The popcorn bucket has become such a phenomenon that even director Denis Villeneuve commented on it. In an interview with the New York Times, he said:

"When I saw it, I went, ‘Hoooooly smokes."

The sandworm popcorn bucket has received mixed reviews from fans and has even been ridiculed as per NBC's X page (formerly Twitter). However, fans have been flocking to purchase the collectible, and a report by Esquire stated that the writer could not get his hands on one because it was sold out at an AMC theater. Sandworm-shaped popcorn bucket is available to purchase at AMC venues for around $24.99.

AMC theater and their innovative film merchandise

AMC has been getting creative with movie merchandise and the sandworm popcorn bucket is preceded by some popular merchandise like the masked heads of Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy during the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Another very popular popcorn bucket merchandise from AMC was the Barbie Corvette-themed bucket during the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie last year.

Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is currently being screened across all major theaters globally.