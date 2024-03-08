When does Amazon’s Fallout series come out? Release timings for all countries

Amazon changed the release date for the Fallout series, bringing it forward by a day. The series will arrive on the streaming platform on April 11, 2024, at 12 pm ET, a day earlier than the previously announced April 12. The series is an adaptation of the popular “retro-futuristic” video game. As such, the post-apocalyptic genre offers viewers the ideal combination of action, suspense, and drama with this show.

While production for the Fallout series started in January 2022, the rights for live-action were bought as early as 2020. Bethesda Softworks, the owners of the videogame franchise, collaborated with Kilter Films to make the film. Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are the joint showrunners, executive producers, and creators for the movie.

Amazon’s Fallout series: Release date and time

As mentioned before, the Fallout series is getting its release a day prior to the previously announced date. It will now arrive on the official platform, Amazon Prime Video, on April 11, 2024. The time for official release has been assigned to be 12 pm Eastern Time.

As the series will be aired in 240 countries simultaneously, the release timing will differ in each region. Some of the regions and the timing for the show are mentioned below:

Pacific Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 12 pm Ontario, Canada Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 12 pm Brazil Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 5 pm Central European Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 6 pm Dubai Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 9 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 10.30 pm South Korea Time Friday, April 12, 2024 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 12, 2024 3 am

What is the Fallout series about?

Fallout presents a post-apocalyptic world after a disastrous nuclear exchange in the aftermath of the Second World War. The series focuses on themes like retro-futuristic society and resource war in this world of alternate history.

Set in a futuristic demolished Los Angeles, the protagonist ventures into the outer hostile world from the confines of Vaults. For two generations, her family and many such surviving families have lived in bunkers or Vaults meant to preserve humans through nuclear devastation.

The story follows the protagonist, an adventurous young woman, Lucy, played by Ella Purnell. She leaves the surroundings her family has known for decades to undertake a risky journey into the savage world above.

While Lucy is forced out of her safe home to rescue her father, she meets soldier Maximus of the Brotherhood of Steel. They also encounter an immoral Ghoul who holds a 200-year-old history within him.

Ella plays Lucy and is joined by Walter Goggins as Ghoul and Aaron Moten as Maximus in the dystopian series, which is live-action and based on a role-playing video game by Interplay Entertainment.

More about the apocalyptic series

The series has eight episodes. Unlike other series on Prime Video, the Fallout series will release all eight episodes at the same time, offering an option for binge-watching.

Executive producer Todd Howard wanted to maintain the franchise's continuity. As such, previous games have not been adapted into the plot, and the storyline for the series features a fresh game.

The series is produced by Kilter Films, an award-winning production company run by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Kilter Films is associated with other streaming companies and channels, such as HBO and CBS.

Watch out for the Fallout series arriving exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024, at 12 pm ET.