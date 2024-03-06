What's new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024? Road House, Ricky Stanicky, and more

With titles like Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024), Upgraded, and Exclusives like Teenage: Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Amazon Prime Video ruled the month of February, keeping the subscribers reeling for more.

The month also welcomed back many shows and movies, emphasizing Amazon Prime Video’s commitment to delivering a diverse and revamped catalog. However, unlike the previous month, March 2024 is also all set to showcase nine Original titles serving as the highlights of this month.

From the return of the highly anticipated Invincible season 2 part 2 to the feverishness of new releases like Road House, The Baxters and more, the streaming giant offers an exciting lineup once again to woo its subscribers.

Follow along with the article to learn more about all the shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this March 2024

1) Ricky Stanicky (Thursday, March 7)

Peter Ferelly’s Ricky Stanicky is an upcoming comedy film on Amazon Prime Video featuring Zac Efron, John Cena and a stellar cast, promising a rib-tickling experience, all set to leave the audiences in stitches.

The movie follows three longtime friends who have a bad habit of blaming their setbacks on a friend named Ricky Stanicky, who doesn’t exist. After their partners get suspicious, they have no choice but to bring their fictional buddy to life. However, things start to go downhill after their unanimous decision backfires.

2) Invincible, season 2, part 2 (Thursday, March 14)

In 2023, Omni Man and Invincible’s fate was left hanging in the balance by putting a long pause, prompting fans to eagerly anticipate the following course of events in the gripping saga.

With Invincible, season 2, part 2 returning to Amazon Prime Video with the second half of the sequel, the eagerness to learn what unfolds next is at an all-time high.

3) Frida (Thursday, March 14)

Frida is an upcoming biographical movie featuring two-time Oscars winner Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo, the acclaimed painter dubbed as one of the most exceptional women who ever lived on this planet.

4) Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (Tuesday, March 19)

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés is a reality TV show featuring the titular chef who's all set to open his doors to invite Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston and O'Shea Jackson Jr. to uplift the trio and the audience with a gourmet-filled experience.

5) Road House (Thursday, March 21)

The remake of the 1989 action film Road House is an upcoming highly anticipated film that will see not only Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton but also the globally acclaimed ex-UFC fighter Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor as Knox.

6) Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Tuesday, March 26)

Tig Notaro: Hello Again is an upcoming Comedy Special highlighting the hilarious comedian who has made waves across the internet with a historical first fully animated stand-up special in 2021.

7) American Rust: Broken Justice (Thursday, March 28)

American Rust: Broken Justice is the sequel to the series that was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Broken Justice will see the return of Jeff Daniels as police chief Del Harris to investigate a widening murder conspiracy threatening Buell.

8) The Baxters (Thursday, March 28)

Based on Karen Kingsbury’s best-selling book of the same name, The Baxters is an upcoming 10-episode family drama. Given that the book retains a huge fan base of over 25 million readers, the series is anticipated to be one of the best additions to Amazon Prime video.

9) Premier Boxing Champions (Saturday, March 30)

Amazon Prime Video is not just done with TV shows and movies, as the platform is all set to hype the blood sports fans with Premier Boxing Champions.

The streaming giant will be providing viewers with year-round access to the best matchups featuring the biggest names in the boxing industry.

All shows returning to Amazon Prime Video in March 2024

Friday, March 1

A Fistful of Dynamite

Angela’s Ashes

At First Sight

Back to School

Batman

Batman Returns

Bio-Dome

Blackfish

Bring It On

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Cadillac Man

Catwoman

Desperately Seeking Susan

Duel at Diablo

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Lights

God’s Not Dead

Gone Baby Gone

Guns of The Magnificent Seven

How High

How High 2

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw the Devil

Kicking & Screaming

Land of the Lost

Lawman

Lions for Lambs

Minnie And Moskowitz

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pet Sematary

Premonition

RBG

Return to Me

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition

Rob Roy

Running Scared

Safe House

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

Species: The Awakening

Super 8

Take Shelter

The Barefoot Contessa

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Break-Up

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Great Escape

The Last Waltz

The Long Riders

The Madness of King George

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Untouchables

The Warriors

This Is The End

Vanilla Sky

Waterworld

What Lies Beneath

Lyla in the Loop, season 1

Sunday, March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Tuesday, March 5

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Faster with Newbern and Cotten (Motortrend), season 2

Thursday, March 7

Divergent

Marlowe

Tuesday, March 12

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Wednesday, March 14

March 17

The Captive

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

March 19

The LEGO Batman Movie

March 23

Wrath of Man

March 26

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 28

HOPE ON THE STREET

March 29

The Imitation Game

March 31

Battle Royale

In conclusion

With the arrival of March 2024, Amazon Prime Video also has to bid farewell to many titles like Baywatch, Lamb, Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop and more that kept the subscribers engaged throughout February.

For new subscribers, the platform’s subscription ranges from $8.99 per month to $139 yearly, providing various choices to suit different preferences and needs.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Amazon Prime Video as 2024 progresses.