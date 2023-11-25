Why won’t Invincible season 2 Episode 5 be released next week? Explained

With Mark and Omni Man’s life hanging in the balance, the hype for Invincible season 2 episode 5 is reaching fever pitch. The return of Omni Man and the recent twist with his new child has completely shaken up the family dynamics. Now, with the Viltrumites on the hunt for him and his children, fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting what the future has for this father-and-son duo.

Unfortunately, fans who are expecting Invincible season 2 Episode 5 to be released next Friday, December 1, 2023, will be heavily disappointed, as the installment won’t be arriving any time soon. This has certainly disheartened the Invincible fandom, as they have to wait for an extensive period to learn what the fate of Omni Man and Mark would be.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Invincible season 2.

Invincible season 2 episode 5 will be released “after a few months”

As revealed by the co-showrunner, Simon Racioppa, when questioned about Invincible season 2 running for a split cour, he said:

The decision was made afterward. As we started producing the show, some issues came up, talked to Amazon, so we thought this was the best way to present the show, now, with these 4 episodes instead of making audience wait even longer. We will come back after a few months and give you the rest.

Based on Racioppa’s statement, it is reasonable to assume that although the remaining episodes will take some time, they won’t be delayed to the extent of being released in the year after the next, which is 2025. Invincible season 2 episode 5 and beyond will come out in 2024 with a confirmed release schedule. However, fans will need to be patient until the showrunners announce the exact release date.

Despite the assurance that the second half will be released the next year, fans are not taking this well, as the mid-season finale ended with a massive cliffhanger, putting the father-and-son duo in a tight spot. The Viltrumites have now captured Omni Man, who will be persecuted on the planet Viltrum for defying the order and fathering children with other races.

Also, Mark, who was in a near-death state, was approached by General Kregg, who revealed to him that his father would be executed for betrayal, and as his son, he must take his position to prepare Earth for the Viltrumites rule. Mark is in no condition to stand against an army of Viltrumites, and without his father, it would be very difficult for him to be prepared for what comes next.

The mid-season finale also delved into other significant characters as well, yet they, too, are left with a future that is yet to be explored. Debbie has finally got over Nolan and has decided to move forward without Cecil’s help. Eve, after experiencing a traumatic incident, has returned home, likely leaving her superhero life behind.

Elsewhere, Donald discovers his true nature, and the Mauler gets prepared for something truly menacing. With all these storylines in motion, the anticipation for Invincible season 2 episode 5 and beyond is heightened as fans eagerly await the resolution of these character arcs and the unfolding of new challenges.

As of now, fans can revisit the first part of Invincible season 2, comprising all four episodes on Amazon Prime Video exclusively for fans worldwide in multiple sub and dub formats.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible season 2 episode 5.