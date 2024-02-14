Blake Lively's look for Michael Kors NYFW show stuns fans: "Timeless beauty"

Blake Lively recently became the talk of the town after she arrived at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show on February 13. As per Entertainment Tonight, the actress stated that she had to attend the show to support Kors as he took her to her first fashion event in the industry.

Her giraffe-patterned outfit from the Michael Kors Fall 2024 collection grabbed the attention of fans. Pictures of her from the event soon surfaced online and went viral as fans hailed her "timeless beauty."

Netizen reacts to her look (Image via Instagram/@iamnicolefactor)

"Blake is stunning": Fans in awe of Blake Lively's look for Michael Kors NYFW show

Blake Lively is popularly known for her roles in Gossip Girl, It Ends With Us, and more. Apart from her work as an actress, she is also often hailed for her fashion choices. She recently made an appearance at the Michael Kors NYFW show in a two-piece suit from the designer's latest collection, which was launched at the NYFW fashion show.

She donned a giraffe-printed overcoat and matching mini skirt, which went well with her simple yet elegant chocolate brown ribbed shirt, brown knee-length leather boots, and brown tights.

She accessorized her outfit with large silver hoops and a statement ring that completed her look. She opted for natural loose and flowy blonde blowout waves. She went for a matte nude makeup look and accentuated her eyes with some mascara and a thin eyeliner. She took her look to the next level with a brown smokey eye that was the perfect pick for her outfit.

Fans were amazed by her visuals from the Michael Kors NYFW show. They believed she looked like a "goddess" and took to the comments section of her post to react to her look. They hailed her as a "queen" and could not seem to get enough of her outfit for the event.

Fans react to Blake Lively’s look for Michael Kors NYFW show (Image via Instagram)

Fans react to Blake Lively’s look for Michael Kors NYFW show (Image via Instagram)

Lively attended the Super Bowl game before the New York Fashion Week show and admitted that she was surprised she made it in time. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said:

"I can't believe I'm here. I almost showed up with wet hair and no makeup -- which, I'm really glad I didn't have to -- because nobody could make it to me in time to get me ready. I don't make myself look like this, I would like to."

Speaking about supporting her longtime friend, Michael Kors, she stated that she always made her feel included and she would "always show up for him."