Internet brutally trolls Blake Lively's curly hair photo: "Ah, that's where Jesy Nelson's wig went..."

Blake Lively has made some bold fashion and beauty choices, whether it be for her red carpet appearances or an everyday look. The Gossip Girl star recently attended the celebration for the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s New York City flagship store and rocked a curly hairdo for the event.

The Age of Adaline actress showed up to the event in a collared vegan leather dress, which was left unbuttoned to her waist and cinched with a matching vegan leather belt.

Pulling the look together, Lively styled her gorgeous blonde hair into tight curls and paired it with statement jewelry.

However, netizens were left divided on her choice of hairstyle. Blake Lively is well-known for her blonde locks styled in soft waves and her fans were unsure if the hairstyle worked on her.

Many compared her hairstyle to famous celebrities who have rocked similar hair, joking about how the actress borrowed "Jesy Nelson's wig."

Blake Lively made an appearance with 70s inspired curly hairstyle

Blake Lively came to the celebratory event of Tiffany & Co. reopening their New York flagship with her beautiful blonde hair styled into curls that were reminiscent of the 70s. She left her hair open and went for her signature side part.

The hairstyle looked fabulous paired with her brown midi-length dress, but her fans were quick to state that this is one of their least favorite looks by Lively.

Many even noticed an uncanny similarity between her and Mariah Carey when she sported the curly hair look. Both celebrities went for tight curls and super voluminous hair. One Twitter user jokingly asked, "Is this mariah lively or blake carey?!"

While Blake Lively went for her natural blonde locks, simply styling them into tight curls, Carey has experimented with this hairstyle several times and paired them with different hair colors.

Many also found her hairstyle to be similar to Beyoncé's curly hairdo. The singer has often sported her natural curls, which are more tightly wrapped compared to Blake Lively's heat-styled curls. Many went on to call her "Beylake Lively", noting that the actress is simply in her Beyoncé era.

Beyoncé's curls will stay forever iconic, as she broke the internet when she debuted her them. Everybody loved the look on her and her hairstylist had to go on and clarify that he did not do much for her hair, as that was her natural curl pattern.

Some netizens also noted that she was sporting a hairstyle that was extremely famous back in the 90s, observing that her hairdo was similar to "every 90's alternative female singer that ever lived."

However, many of her fans loved the look, finding her hair and outfit to be a great throwback to the combination of leather and curls. The textured hairstyle paired beautifully with her otherwise plain outfit, highlighting her jewelry, which was meant to be the star of the show.

