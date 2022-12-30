"It has the first kiss between 2 men"- The Witcher: Blood Origin labeled woke garbage as cast desperately tries to defend it

The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel spin-off of Netflix's The Witcher, has garnered a very poor reception from both the audience and the critics, who criticized the unoriginality, lackluster world-building, and, more importantly, the injection of woke and identity politics.

The fantasy show is currently the worst-rated Netflix and television series in history, currently sitting at a critical score of 33% and an audience score of 12%, despite being one of the top 10 most-viewed shows on the streaming platform until it was overtaken by the likes of Wednesday and Emily in Paris.

Ever since Henry Cavill's exit from the original series, The Witcher franchise has been in turmoil. Blood Origin recently landed itself in trouble after actor Nathaniel Curtis, during the premiere event for the show, stated that one of the reasons for fans to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin is:

"It has the first kiss between two men in the show."

His response riled up many fans, with one calling the show "woke garbage."

Fans angered at the woke agenda of The Witcher: Blood Origin as the cast tries to get people to watch the show

Fans were incensed when one of the actors on the show, Nathaniel Curtis, who plays Brían, stated that fans should watch The Witcher: Blood Origin because it contains a kiss between two men.

Many fans of the show and The Witcher source material made their displeasure known by taking to Twitter and calling out the woke nonsense and forced identity politics.

Travis Wester @westerspace @witchernetflix "Two dudes make out!" "Someone uses sign language!" These are good reasons if you are obsequiously woke and don't care about things like story quality, character development, or fidelity to the lore.

Ari @TFTE64 @witchernetflix Bro why is a deaf scene and two men kissing a selling point for a fantasy adaptation show?

فـهـد الشيحة Fahad @Hyo_Joestar @witchernetflix Its like they work on filling the " woke needed characters roles" than the actual narrative of the lore of the show ! Bad writing signs all over this

Notice, you never hear movies or shows announcing kisses between male & females...that is because it's natural.



Making this a marketing point makes it less normalized, not more.



MasteroftheTDS @MasteroftheTDS

Notice, you never hear movies or shows announcing kisses between male & females...that is because it's natural.

Making this a marketing point makes it less normalized, not more.

You are your own worst enemies. @witchernetflix First kiss between two men in the show isn't a reason to watch.

"I can give you a thousand!"- The Witcher: Blood Origin cast give reasons to watch the show

Despite netizens calling out the show for its bad writing and unoriginality, the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin is trying to defend their show by citing ten reasons fans should watch it.

The Twitter page of The Witcher posted a short reel of the cast members of The Witcher: Blood Origin, citing ten reasons why the show was great and why fans must watch it. Actor Joey Batey, who essays the role of Dandelion, began by saying:

"I can give you a thousand."

The Witcher @witchernetflix The cast give 10 reasons why you should watch The Witcher: Blood Origin... ⚔️ The cast give 10 reasons why you should watch The Witcher: Blood Origin... ⚔️ https://t.co/3HzCuTsxlF

Nathaniel Curtis praised his co-star, Michelle Yeoh, and her performance in the show and cited that as another reason to watch it. Huw Novelli, who portrays Callan, said that the show explores a time period in The Witcher world that has not been explored before.

Michelle Yeoh as Scian (Image via Netflix)

Amy Murray, a deaf actress who plays Fenrik on the show, cited that her character, who is deaf and uses sign language, is another reason to watch the show.

Other cast members provided various other claims on why their show was good. Minnie Driver, who plays Seanchai, said that the action in the show is fierce. Francesca Mills, who plays Meldof, praised the show's costume design, saying:

"The costumes are divine. The make-up, the hair...bon appétit!"

Sophia Brown as Eile (Image via Netflix)

Nathaniel Curtis then concluded the reel by claiming that the show was made out of love and that it was really fun because of that.

The Witcher franchise is currently in a state of uncertainty and turmoil due to the ongoing spread of woke agendas and identity politics. Only time will tell if the Netflix franchise can get itself back on its feet.

