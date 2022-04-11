Jace Fox's Batman finds his own Black female Robin in I Am Batman #8

In the storyline of I am Batman #8, Jace Fox's the Caped Crusader will be fighting a mysterious serial killer and other criminals to keep New York City safe. Interestingly, he will be receiving help from a new Robin, as disclosed by the exciting cover art.

Over the years, the DC comic books have featured several different Robins, and the Boy Wonder has been a balance of light and darkness in Batman stories.

The Caped Crusader's young partner eliminates the darkness carried by the him and fills his life with light and a glimmer of hope. However, when it comes to the most famous Robins, some of the names that come to mind are Tim Drake, Damian Wayne, Jason Todd, and Dick Grayson. Now, we are about to see an entirely new version of Robin in the upcoming issue of I am Batman.

The eighth unit of the series will release on April 12 (Image via DC)

A young Black female Robin to appear in I Am Batman #8

John Ridley's new series features Jace Fox, who will take up the hero's mantle. He will be supported by a Black female Robin, who can be seen walking alongside Jace in a red hoodie and blue jeans. Large figures of the caped superhero and the masked Robin in the background reveal the new pair.

Unlike previous Robins, the newcomer wears a different costume and a mask that covers half his face, and her curly hair is tied up in a bun. One thing that makes her similar to her predecessors is her age, which looks to be around 13 or 14.

The upcoming issue will introduce a new Batman and Robin (Image via DC)

For the time being, nothing is known about the new female crime partner of the Caped Crusader. However, only a few details have been revealed about the superheroes' struggles to fight the threats rising across the city. Neither the new sidekick is the same, nor is the Batman himself an exact copy of his predecessor.

Exploring the plot of the upcoming issue

The story follows the death of Commissioner Becket at the hands of a serial killer, and the latter also reveals the dark truth behind Becket's working methods.

Now, the superhero finds himself stopping the "hit squad" who want to kill the person behind Becket's demise. At the same time, the superhero has to deal with the people of New York City, who have started to see him as a folk hero.

In the first preview of the comic book's eighth issue, we see Jace Fox fighting this mysterious masked serial killer. Unlike what Jace had predicted, this criminal overwhelms him in the fight. In the final panel, we see the superhero down on his knees while the killer reveals his murder weapon. It will be interesting to see how Jace gets out of this intense situation.

The variant cover and preview pages for the upcoming issue can be seen here:

The variant cover is created by Manhanini (Image via DC)

Preview #1 (Image via DC)

Preview #2 (Image via DC)

Preview #3 (Image via DC)

Preview #4 (Image via DC)

The eighth issue of I am Batman will hit stores on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, which means you are only a few hours away from seeing the new Robin in action.

