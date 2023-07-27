Jenna Ortega's White Tiger casting rumors gains unstoppable momentum among fans, despite MCU's impending confirmation 

Jenna Ortega, the actress known for her roles in popular shows like Wednesday and Scream, is reportedly in talks to play White Tiger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series titled Daredevil: Born Again. The news of Ortega’s casting started circulating in March 2023 and reliable sources have since confirmed it. However, there is no official confirmation from Marvel Studios.

The inclusion of White Tiger as a Latina superhero holds importance in terms of representation within the MCU. Bringing this character to life through Ortega, who has Latin heritage, would be a substantial step forward. Her impressive acting skills demonstrated in previous roles make her an excellent choice for the MCU adding depth and value to the universe.

As speculation grows about Ortega joining the MCU as the said superhero character, fans eagerly await confirmation.

Jenna Ortega would be the first actress to bring Marvel's White Tiger character to life, if confirmed

The speculation surrounding Jenna Ortega's portrayal of White Tiger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been swirling for months but recently these rumors have gained more attention. If the rumors turn out to be true, Ortega could be the first actress to bring this amazing character to life on big screen.

Artist Josh gave fans a glimpse of his casting as White Tiger. He shared a post on December 9, 2022, on Instagram featuring captivating concept art. In the artwork, Ortega looks stunning in a white outfit. While the character's mask is not shown in this portrayal, the concept art beautifully captures Ortega in the superhero's role.

However, if we describe the character from the pages of comic books, White Tiger is a superhero, who was first introduced in 1977. In the Marvel comics, there have been two characters who have taken on the mantle of the same character: Hector Ayala and his cousin, Ava Ayala. The current speculation suggests that the latter will be the version appearing in the anticipated television series, Daredevil: Born Again.

If Jenna Ortega is officially confirmed to play this character, her portrayal would encompass abilities. She would possess super strength, agility, and super reflexes. She would exhibit claws and enhanced senses and wield the Amulet of Power a mystical artifact that grants extra capabilities such as projecting energy and self-recovery.

The future of Jenna Ortega in the MCU

If Ortega successfully lands the role of Ava Ayala there is a lot of potential for this character to become a superhero figure. (Image via Twitter)

Jenna Ortega had been making waves in Hollywood. If she lands the role of White Tiger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) it would be a significant step forward for the character. Nevertheless, White Tiger is not widely known among superheroes.

In the world of comics, Ava Ayala is a Latina superhero who gets her powers from Ancient Mystical Amulets. She possesses martial arts skills. Has a fascinating gift to communicate with animals. Ortega, a highly talented actor recognized for her roles, in popular movies like Stuck In The Middle and You also happens to have Latina heritage. This makes her an ideal choice for portraying this character on the screen.

At the end of the day, if Ortega successfully lands the role of this superhero character, there is potential for this character to become a figure, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With superhuman abilities, she could bring value as a member of either the Avengers or any other superhero team.