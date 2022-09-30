John Constantine vs Doctor Fate: Who is the most powerful magic user in DC Comics?

With Doctor Fate and John Constantine to be featured on the big screen, the debate of who is the more powerful magic user in the DC universe is born again. Both heroes are extremely skilled in magic and are some of the strongest characters in the comics.

Being primarily magic users, Constantine and Doctor Fate have time and again proved that they can take on any threat easily. A fight between them would be legendary as their power levels are insane compared to other magic users in the DC universe. So, let's compare their power levels and see who would emerge as a victor if a fight does indeed take place.

Who would win in a fight: Doctor Fate or Constantine?

Doctor Fate's powers

Kent Nelson would become Doctor Fate when the spirit of Nabu would take him over. When he and his father were exploring the valley of Ur, they stumbled upon Nabu. Sadly, Kent's father passed away, but Nabu selected Kent as his student and mentored him in the universe's secrets. Serving as an agent of the Lords of Orders, Kent would become Doctor Fate and fight the Lords of Chaos.

The Helmet of Fate grants him the majority of his powers as he quickly becomes invulnerable and has super strength. Being a magic user, he has a bunch of weapons at his disposal. Also, owing to his ability to travel in different dimensions, Fate is extremely skilled and can be a great challenge for his foes.

The power of Nabu is a game changer for Fate. His move set is so varied that hardly anyone stands a chance against him.

Constantine's powers

An anti-hero, John Constantine is another powerful magician in the DC universe. Being an occult detective, he lives a life of danger and thrill as he is quite the cynic. He wants to do some good in his life, but his character is quite questionable, and that is what makes him so compelling to follow.

Being skilled in demonology, Constantine has an excellent knowledge of Occultism. While he doesn't use too much magic and often relies on his quick wits of the occult art, Constantine has proven to be quite the foe, and when provoked, he can certainly bring the house down on someone.

Being able to cast illusions, spells, invisibility, and more, he can protect himself from attacks using sigils. With many artifacts under his belt, he uses them to give him an edge in battle.

Who would win?

Well, it's easy to assume that Doctor Fate will win here. Being extremely strong and skilled in magic, he can outclass any foe. However, it won't be an easy task to beat Constantine. When Constantine tries, he would surely be a tough matchup for Fate, but his occultism is no match for Nelson's Nabu.

You can check out Fate's debut on the big screen when Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022.

