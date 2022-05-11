Jurrasic League #1: Beginning of pre-historic adventure

For months, fans have been excited to see what Jurrasic League brings to the table, and with the release of its first issue, we can finally see its impact on the readers.

The comic series puts our beloved Justice League into the pre-historic era, where dinosaurs and humans co-exist. Additionally, we get to see the dinosaur version of each member of the Justice League and their villains, which is a thrill ride, to say the least.

So, without any further ado, let's see what Jurrasic League is all about.

Meet the Jurrasic League

The story starts like a lot of other outstanding DC comics. We see a capsule from space land on earth and a man and woman rushing to see it, but this time it doesn't have a child who looks like a human. It holds a dinosaur.

There are good chances of the man and woman being Jonathan and Martha Kent, but the comic doesn't confirm it in the first issue.

A scene from Jurrasic League #1 (Image via DC Comics)

After fast-forwarding to a future where all of the Jurrasic League comes of age, we see a fully-grown Batwalker (Batman), an Allosaurus who's on the hunt for an eccentric being in Growltham city. A killer who's been terrorizing the village for a long time and is known to kill for joy.

From such a description, we can quickly understand that this killer is none other than the infamous Joker. However, seeing the characters as different dinosaur avatars does make all of the introductions extremely interesting.

Batman in Jurrasic League #1 (Image via DC Comics)

Every clue leads Batwalker to a cave, and upon entering, he witnesses something disconcerting (which is on-brand for DC). Batwalker sees dead bodies arranged in the manner of a trophy.

Seeing it, he starts observing the crime scene in detail when Jokerzaard (Joker), a Dilophosaurus, attacks him from behind.

In the background of the cave, we also catch a glimpse of a human child distressed over his mom and dad's death, and seeing him while smelling the scent of Jokerzaard, Batwalker is triggered by a memory. Yes, the memory of his parents being murdered by none other than Jokerzaard.

We then see Batwalker and Jokerzaard fighting with every move they've got. The latter even has the power to spit poison, and he uses it inherently to his advantage.

Nevertheless, Batwalker wins the fight and has Jokerzaard captured in the end. However, moments later, Jokerzaard escapes as Batwalker gets distracted by the child.

There is a high possibility of the child being Dick Grayson, but we have yet to see these theories getting confirmed.

After the Batwalker scenario, we see Blackmantasaurus (Black Manta), a gigantic pre-historic Black Manta, wreaking havoc all around as the King of seven seas rises from the ocean and attempts to stop him. While there is no particular name provided for Aquaman, we can see from his appearance that he's supposed to be a Mosasaurus.

On to the next member of the Jurrasic League, we see Wonderdon (Wonder Woman), who's shown as a Triceratops, standing with her mother. Wonderdon has been getting visions for a long time, images of a world in turmoil. She also sees Blackmantsaurus wreaking mayhem in a dream.

While she insists on leaving Trimyscira (DC couldn't resist the pun), her mother seems consistent in her opinion for not letting her go. She explains to her daughter that after the war they had with Ares, the island of Trimyscira has stopped waging any sort of violence over any being.

However, Wonderdon still leaves the island as she couldn't resist not finding out what her visions mean.

Superman as seen in Jurrasic League #1 (Image via DC Comics)

While back in Metraaghpolis, we see Supersaur (Superman), a Brachiosaurus, working on the farms while helping people.

The scene depicts him as a pacifist who doesn't believe in violence.

He has an impressive set of powers, but he tries his best not to hurt anyone. However, Supersaur would have to use his powers very soon as we see a dinosaur version of Giganta and Bizzaro trying to destroy his city in the very last scene of the issue.

The first issue of Jurrasic League does uniquely seem to intrigue viewers. Mixing superheroes with dinosaurs in such a unique way is oddly satisfying.

The writers have confirmed that many DC villains will be showing up as dinosaurs, for which all of us are very excited. The coexistence of humans and dinosaurs in a superhero world is also something that we're seeing for the first time.

The first issue does a great job of introducing the characters. However, depending on the storytelling of the following five issues, this series could be either a huge hit or a monumental flop.

What do you think about the Jurrasic League? Did you like its first issue? Tell us in the comments.

Edited by Ravi Iyer