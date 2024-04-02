“Let’s just be quiet”- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live showrunner addresses the possibility of season 2

When asked by TVLine about a possible sequel to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, showrunner Scott M. Gimple and lead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira hinted at the possibility of a second season.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ended on Sunday, March 31, with a heartwarming moment for the Grimes family, but that might not continue for long as the stars and showrunner covertly suggested the same. At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, when asked by TVLine about the possibility of season 2, Gimple cryptically answered,

“Let’s just be quiet on this one.”

The Walking Dead revolved around a group of survivors struggling to stay alive in a world overrun by zombies, referred to as 'walkers'. The show primarily followed Rick Grimes, a former sheriff's deputy, as he led the group in their effort to find safety, resources, and a sense of community.

The harrowing tale of survival in a post-apocalyptic world against flesh-eating zombies and other survivors who might pose even greater danger has kept fans on the edge of their seats for over a decade.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live marks the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes since his departure from season nine of The Walking Dead. It also stars Danai Gurira, Terry O'Quinn, and Leslie-Ann Brandt. The series received positive reviews and good viewership from the audience, leaving a clearer road for the continuation of the story.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live stars cryptic comments on the possible sequel

The showrunner, Scott M. Gimple, and the stars, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, gave some mixed signals about the future of the series when asked by TVLine.

Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne and also served as one of the writers and showrunners, said that she "can't answer that," and Gimple quickly added that they should "just be quiet on this one."

Lincoln responded with a joke and said,

"Well, I die in the last episode."

However, now that the last episode has aired, Rick Grimes has survived. The possibility of another season is wide open.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was not intended to be a limited series initially, but was designed to be a three-feature-length film that Universal had signed on to distribute theatrically. But later, in the process of development, when streaming partner AMP Plus came into play, the story took the form of a six-episode limited series. All the episodes received good responses, raising anticipation for their future comebacks.

Is there a scope of return for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spin-off tells the story of lost lovers Rick and Michonne and their quest to find each other in a chaotic world of zombies, eccentric survivors, and authoritarian governments.

The series starts with Rick's time at CRM, an authoritarian organization that controls the movement of its citizens. He had unsuccessfully tried to escape the facility multiple times to meet Michonne. Like its parent show, this spin-off is essentially about survival and love.

Rick and Michonne fight their way to each other, help the civil uprising and creation of a Civic Republic, and return home as heroes of a world ravaged by chaos. In the last scene of the show, Rick and Michonne reunite with their children, Judith and RJ, leaving the audience emotional and with a warm smile.

The Walking Dead has received critical acclaim for its writing, character development, and realistic portrayal of a gritty post-apocalyptic world. All the spin-off series, including The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, have maintained the quality of storytelling while expanding the scope of the story.

The Grimes family may have got their happy ending, but there would always be more adversity to overcome, more undead to fight, and more lost companions to find. However, the biggest challenge would always come from their human counterparts, who are co-surviving with them.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is now streaming on AMC Plus.