Lionel Messi's Marvel celebrations - What they mean and why he may be doing them

Lionel Messi has recently taken both soccer and Marvel to another level with his unique goal celebrations. He has created a frenzy among Marvel and Inter Miami fans with his new trend after scoring a goal. While this unique “Messi Marvel celebration” has taken the internet by storm, people are looking for the reason behind the star player’s latest inclination.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami this summer, has been scoring goals for fun since the time he arrived. In the five matches he has played so far, Messi has scored eight goals and provided three assists.

However, there is more fan hysteria over the Messi Marvel celebrations than just the individual goals. There seems to be a pattern as he continues to pay tribute to the MCU superheroes.

Lionel Messi’s goal celebrations honor the Marvel superheroes

Recently, the sensational football player has captured the attention of fans on and off the ground with his latest goal celebration trend – the Marvel celebration stance. As he scores one brilliant goal after another, he seems to celebrate it with the signature stance of an MCU superhero.

In a Leagues Cup game against Atlanta United, Messi did the Thor celebration after scoring his first goal. He extended his right arm towards the spectators with his palm poised as if he were holding a glass and then clenched his fist.

While the onlookers were confused about whether he was trying the Darth Vader move, Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, clarified that the player was enacting the “Thor-summoning-his-Mjolnir” move.

The next move came a week later during a match with Orlando City. In this Round 32 game, Messi delivered two goals. However, the first goal caused some confusion as Messi crossed his arms over his chest in an X. This time the posture was more recognizable from the Avengers’ Wakandan superhero T’Challa and his “Wakanda Forever” call.

In an interesting third instance, the iconic player delivered the final goal to seal the triumph and motioned Spider-Man’s web-squirting move with both hands to rejoice. While Inter Miami crushed Charlotte FC with a 4-0 score, the team won their game in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

What do the Messi Marvel celebration poses mean?

The legendary player has got great alliances running between corporates and brands (Image via Getty)

While initially, the great player’s family had to come forward to explain the unusual pose that the player made, it was easy to follow the trend thereupon.

Speculations are rife on whether this could be a commercial move. As such, Major League Soccer has signed a commercial contract with Adidas, the sports apparel company, along with a partnership with Marvel. MLS announced the alliance with the statement:

“Major League Soccer and Adidas’ Marvel collaboration captures the unique spirit, confident attitude, and diverse environment that embodies the sport of soccer.”

After the June contract, the first item revealed by Major League Soccer was an Avenger-inspired ball to be used in the All-Star game that the MLS team played against Arsenal in mid-July.

In all these associations, it has been difficult to understand Messi’s role. It is confusing to tell whether his gesture is a family affair or it is a contractual commitment. While players rarely celebrate victories under any commercial compulsion, Messi has deals with Adidas and Apple and may want to publicize the MLS partnerships.

On the other hand, it is well-known that Messi’s eldest son Thiago is an enthusiastic Marvel fan, with the Asgardian demi-god, Thor, being his favorite.

Whatever the backstory, it is a delight to watch the star hit his goals and celebrate after.