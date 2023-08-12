“Talk about a powerful brand” - Ex-MLS star believes Lionel Messi has already transformed Inter Miami

Former United States defender Alexi Lalas is in awe of how Lionel Messi has transformed Inter Miami despite being yet to kick a ball in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi, 36, has taken the United States by storm since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer last month. The Herons, who were on a six-game winless run prior to the superstar's arrival, have won each of the five games (all in the Leagues Cup) he has featured in.

The Argentinian icon continued his red-hot form for Inter Miami on Friday (August 11), helping them cruise past Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium. He netted a goal as Gerardo Martino's side registered a 4-0 win over the Crown and qualified for the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

Lalas is among those who have been impressed by how the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has taken to life in the US like a duck to water. The former MLS defender lauded the superstar's impact on the Herons on and off the pitch. He tweeted:

"Reminder: Messi still hasn't scored a goal or won a game in MLS. But he's already transformed Inter Miami CF, on and off the field. Talk about a powerful brand."

The former Barcelona talisman's arrival has not only benefited Inter Miami but also the MLS as a whole. The club's co-owner Jorge Mas detailed the superstar's impact on the league in a recent social media post, writing:

"The Messi Effect is real! Subscribers to MLS Season Pass on AppleTV have more than doubled since he joined Inter Miami. Also, Spanish language viewership on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV has surpassed over 50% for his matches and continues to rise. How exciting for a truly global fan base!"

How did Lionel Messi fare against Charlotte FC?

Lionel Messi made his fourth competitive start for Inter Miami against Charlotte on Friday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was one of the best players on the pitch, earning an 8.5 rating on FotMob. He registered two shots on target with 100% accuracy and missed one big chance, apart from scoring once.

The superstar registered 67 touches of the ball but was not even dispossessed once. He also completed 40 passes, including 12 into the final third, with 83% accuracy and created one chance. He contributed in defense as well, winning two tackles and eight ground duels.

The Argentinian has bagged eight goals and one assist from five games for Inter Miami so far. He will be determined to add to the tally when the club face Philadelphia in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday (August 15). The winner will lock horns with either Monterrey or Nashville in the final.