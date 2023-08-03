Antonela Roccuzzo reveals the meaning behind Lionel Messi's new celebration

Antonela Roccuzzo has confirmed that Lionel Messi was making a nod to the Marvel character Black Panter with his celebration for Inter Miami against Orlando City.

Messi once again stole all the headlines for the Herons in their 3-1 win over Orlando in their Leagues Cup meeting (August 3). The iconic forward bagged a brilliant brace to send Gerardo Martino's men into the last 16.

The 36-year-old's first was a superb volley from close range and he topped it off with an iconic pose in celebration. Many fans concluded that the pose was in dedication to Marvel film Black Panther. Characters often hold their arms in a cross across their chest in unison.

Antonela Roccuzzo has uploaded an image on her Instagram story that confirms Lionel Messi pulled off the Wakanda pose. She stated:

"From Asgard to Wakanda."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/RtoOn4zXLX Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, confirms that his most recent Inter Miami celebration is a Black Panther reference

Messi had produced a similar superheroic celebration in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the previous round. However, on this occasion, he embraced his inner Thor as he thrust his hand toward the Herons' co-owner David Beckham.

It is well known that Messi and Roccuzzo's eldest son Thiago is a fan of Marvel and his favorite character is Thor. The God of Thunder resides in Asgard hence Roccuzzo's Instagram caption.

Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Antonela Roccuzzo was present at Messi's unveiling at DRV PNK.

Lionel Messi stunned the football world when he decided to join Inter Miami earlier this summer. Many fans had expected him to either join Saudi giants Al Hilal or return to Barcelona once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

However, Messi opted for the Herons and a new setting in a new continent with his family alongside him. He had a welcome ceremony to remember at DRV PNK Stadium.

Antonela Roccuzzo gave her thoughts on the reception Messi was given when being welcomed to his new home. She posted a snap of her husband on Instagram alongside Beckham and the rest of the MLS club's owners. She stated:

"New beginnings. How beautiful the love with which they received you! With all (Lionel Messi). Always by your side!"

Those words couldn't be more true as Roccuzzo and their three children have now followed Messi from Paris to Miami. Before that the Argentines resided in Barcelona and it was at Camp Nou where the legendary forward became perhaps the greatest of all time.

He is now looking to create more history in the United States and his family are there with him every step of the way.