Loki Season 2 official trailer confirms Jonathan Majors continuing his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU

Loki season 2 has unveiled its trailer and has put the question of Jonathan Majors’ replacement to rest. The controversial actor is seen reprising the role of a variant of Kang the Conqueror in the official trailer. The much-awaited trailer is supposed to take the journey of the god of mischief further from where it was left off in season 1 of the show.

The show’s first season ended in potential chaos as Sylvie, a variant of Loki, killed He Who Remains, a Kang variant. While the Time Variance Authority cannot eliminate the multiverse anarchy unleashed, Thor’s younger brother will keep shuttling between different universes. The trailer, released on July 31, 2023, also showed Victor Timely, another variant of Kang the Conqueror.

As the trailer revealed, the role of Victor Timely is being portrayed by Jonathan Majors. The actor, entangled in legal controversies, was expected to have been dropped by Marvel. However, MCU seems to have stuck with the actor putting various speculations to rest.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers for Loki seasons 1 and 2

Latest trailer shows Jonathan Majors not replaced in Loki season 2

The official trailer of Loki season 2 shows actor Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely. This character was previously teased in the post-credit scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It was shown that Loki and Mobius watch Timely in action, which amuses Mobius but scares the god of mischief.

In the trailer, we see Victor Timely of the past asking Odin’s foster son to “make the hard choice.” This brief appearance shows that MCU is not out to disown Jonathan Majors, who was arrested in March 2023 for domestic violence. However, how much of a part Majors’ character plays in the upcoming season is yet to be seen.

Where does Loki season 2 take up the storyline?

In season 1, the Loki variant Sylvie stabbed He Who Remains, a Kang variant who is also the creator of the Sacred Timeline and the TVA. This caused a Nexus Event opening up the multiverse, which was presented in other MCU movies such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The events created by Sylvie’s action sent the mischief god back to TVA. However, he found himself in a new timeline where Mobius did not know him, and a massive statue of Kang the Conqueror had replaced the Time-Keeper statues. Meanwhile, the protagonist encountered a “time-slipping” problem.

Ayyo @AyyAyy0

Looking forward to

- see that Hiddleston's Charisma which is missing in the MCU currently

- to see more of Kang the Conqueror

- to know the mystery behind Miss Minutes

It will also be crazy too see Thor cameo atleast once in this show 🤩… @MarvelStudios @NJS_officials @DisneyPlus Finally it's Back after 2 long years !Looking forward to- see that Hiddleston's Charisma which is missing in the MCU currently- to see more of Kang the Conqueror- to know the mystery behind Miss MinutesIt will also be crazy too see Thor cameo atleast once in this show 🤩… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Loki Season 2 trailer shows the god of mischief and Mobius in various adventures. While they try to hunt out Kang, they are also looking for a solution to Loki’s time-related ailment. In the process, Mobius takes the titular character to another TVA authority, OB, portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, to find a cure for time-slipping.

What plot does the newly released trailer hint at?

@RakeshWange @7ff73754c51c4c4 pic.twitter.com/w48yAiQrU1 As Loki season 2 gets closer and closer, details are starting to emerge about the next chapter in the God of Mischief’s story. Now, with only #LokiSeason2

Season 1 had closed with Mobius of the new timeline unable to recognize Loki. However, the trailer shows the duo as devoted friends, which either means the protagonist has returned to the Sacred Timeline and reunited with Mobius or has found a way to show the new Mobius how close they were.

Another loose thread in season 1 was Ravonna Renslayer, who departed in search of the true founder of TVA to help her realize her “free will.” Ravonna Renslayer’s character, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, could be in focus for this season till MCU decides how to deal with Jonathan Majors’ continuity issue.

Debuting in Marvel Comics Avengers #23 in 1965, Ravonna started her journey as the romantic interest of Kang the Conqueror. However, she soon started having her own cosmic adventures and ended up donning the Kang mantle. She could be the chief villain in the plot for Loki season 2.

In the miniseries Terminatrix Objective, created by Mark Gruenwald and Mike Gustovich, Ravonna has a suit that helps her transform into Kang. So when Kang perishes in the hands of Thunderstrike, she rules Chronopolis in his place. If MCU takes inspiration from various comic books featuring Ravonna, she may come to the forefront.

Ravonna’s significance would play a major part in the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for a May 1, 2026 release.

Meanwhile, look out for Loki season 2 premiering on October 2 on Disney+.