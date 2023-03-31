Loki season 2 rumored to be delayed to 2024

Loki season 2 was one of the MCU shows that was confirmed to release in 2023. It was supposed to be the second series to arrive in 2023, but with Marvel delaying all of their shows after Secret Invasion, Loki season 2 was also expected to be delayed.

Up-and-coming Twitter scooper @DivinitySeeker1 claimed that Loki season 2 will now be pushed to 2024 as Marvel plans to focus more on its post-production. The VFX of MCU projects hasn’t been top quality recently, and many viewers have been complaining about it. So, Marvel might be taking active measures to fix that issue, even with the next season of Loki.

All about Loki season 2’s alleged delay

@DivinitySeeker1 on Twitter may be new to the scooper community, but his scoops have all been spot-on till now. We must take the scoop with a grain of salt as the Twitter account doesn’t provide any other source. But given the account’s track record, the scoop is likely true.

The account states that season 2 was initially given the mandate to be completed by September, but that isn’t the case anymore.

Divinity Seeker @DivinitySeeker1 They're not (currently) making any creative changes, there is just no longer the mandate for this series to be ready by September. It's on standby.



According to Divinity Seeker, the VFX companies and editors working on the show needed more time to finish, and they are getting what they wanted. Meanwhile, the only other MCU series confirmed for 2023 after Secret Invasion is Echo, which Alaqua Cox also teased for an October release.

What might have prompted Loki season 2’s delay (speculative)

Ever since Marvel took up the TV series format on Disney+, Loki turned out to be a series that was superior to all. It is believed to be the best among all the other MCU shows, so it’s safe to assume that Marvel will do everything possible to maintain the same quality of storytelling and visual effects in the second season.

The studio has begun to focus more on quality than quantity, which is exactly the product of this potential delay. 2022 brought a lot of reports stating that the VFX companies working for Marvel Studios weren’t happy with the unrealistic deadlines they were being given to deliver the projects.

This was also apparent with a major drop in the quality of CGI in the last few projects, including Ant-Man 3, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Thor 4.

Marvel’s VFX Supervisor, Victoria Alonso, was recently let go by Disney. So, the delay of Loki season 2 falls in line with the changes that Marvel is making after her firing. That’s another reason for people to believe this scoop.

If the delay happens, it will ensure that the upcoming season of Loki will be as good as the first. It will also counter superhero fatigue as there will be a considerable gap between Loki 2 and Echo. But the only downside is that those who were eagerly looking forward to the show in 2023 will have to wait almost a whole year to see it.

If this Loki report is true, then MCU’s leftover 2023 schedule will only include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (on May 5, 2023), Echo (rumored for October 2023), and The Marvels (November 10, 2023).

