Mark Hamill's teenage days as Jack in the Box drive-thru employee is now a comic available for free: How to get, and more explored

Mark Hamill is a man of many talents. From being the legendary Jedi in a galaxy far, far away to voicing the clown prince of crime, the Joker, Hamill is a fan favorite. The once drive-thru employee of fast-food chain Jack in the Box has carved his way to the top of the industry. His story of grit and determination has served as an inspiration for many aspiring actors eyeing Hollywood. The story of Mark Hamill is now immortalized on the comic book pages.

Known for its French toast sticks and spicy chicken strips, Jack in the Box is launching a new comic book starring Mark Hamill. The comic book traces the story of Hamill before becoming a Jedi, taking orders at the drive-thru window and flipping burgers at the kitchen fryer.

The description on the official website of Jack in the Box reads:

“The never-before-told, mostly true story of Mark Hamill’s early days working the Jack in the Box drive-thru and his bittersweet departure. It’s a story of fate, friendship, and redemption, decades in the making.”

Aside from being a limited-edition issue, the comic book titled The Return of Mark Hamill is completely free of cost, including shipping. The comic book is available for sale on the Jack in the Box website or the nearest Jack in the Box. The fast food chain's website offers readers access to the digital copy as well.

Mark Hamill was fired from Jack in the Box for impersonating a clown

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, guests Mark Hamill and Bradley Whitford shared their tales of working at restaurants before their big Hollywood debut. Bradley recounted the story of his youth waiting tables for Hamill, who tipped them generously.

Hamill narrated his tale as a teenager flipping burgers at Jack in the Box, aspiring to take control of the drive-thru window. Once he was at the window, the eccentric actor, trying to hone his skills, used his clown voice to take orders from the customers. In an interview with Insider, Hamill said:

“I wanted to interact with the public, and I loved the idea of speaking for the clown-mouth speaker.”

While the clown voice may or may not have served him as the inspiration for voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated series, Hamill’s shift manager was not impressed by him. Hamill said:

"My boss told me to stop, which I did. But when the work day was finished he said, 'You know what Mark, if you can't take this job seriously, maybe this isn't right for you.' In other words, go and never come back."

He was fired after serving just over a month at the restaurant. However, the story received a happy ending when Jack in the Box executives saw the show and rehired Hamill as a drive-thru waiter.

In a creative ad, Hamill can be seen taking orders from the customers using his clown voice. The terrified yet amused customers would state their orders at the speakers only to be awe-struck by the Jedi Luke Skywalker serving their order. The customers have a good laugh as they click selfies and ask the celebrity for autographs.

The limited-edition Jack in the Box comic The Return of Mark Hamill will showcase the month-long adventure of the Jedi Knight at the fast-food chain.

Edited by Babylona Bora