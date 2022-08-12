Wade Wilson returns with Deadpool #1: What to expect from the new Marvel Comics series?

Our favorite foul-mouthed, wise-cracking, hacking and slashing, chimichanga-loving chatterbox Deadpool is back to entertain comic book readers. Marvel recently announced on their official website that the merc with a mouth will be getting a solo comic series starting with Deadpool #1. The comic, which will be launched by November this year, has a promising team of creators.

After the unfathomable success of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Alyssa Wong will take up the mantle of the writer, while Martin Coccolo, better known for the vibrant art of the Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War crossover, will be the artist of the series. Marvel assures us that the series will be filled with violence, humor, and body horror, which is exactly what fans of Dee Pee are looking for.

Creators set up ticking bomb in Deadpool #1 as he has 48 hours to kill world’s famous Supervillain

Although not a team player, Wade Wilson loves to be a part of super teams. He was a member of the Uncanny X-Men, he was in the infamous X-Force, and he even founded the multiversal team of regenerating degenerates, the Deadpool Corps. In this series, DP will audition for a mercenary group named Atelier.

Deadpool must murder one of the most famous supervillains in the Marvel Comics universe in 48 hours in order to secure his spot on the team. While the identity of his target has not yet been revealed, it would be awesome to see Wade Wilson going wild against Taskmaster, Mister Sinister, or the formidable Dr. Doom.

Before completing his assignment, Merc with a Mouth must solve the major issue at hand. He was kidnapped, and a gruesome experiment showed the side effects of something strange growing on his body. The body horror aspect of the comic will stem from this conflict. Fans of gore and blood will be entertained by the comic series.

Alyssa Wong, the writer of the series, stated on Marvel's official website that:

"I love chaos. And what is Deadpool if not chaos incarnate? I'm honored to take the reins for Wade's next solo adventure--expect romance, expect body horror, and expect a wild time!"

Martin Coccolo shared their thoughts:

“Some time ago I got to do a ten-page story for DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD. It was an awesome albeit short experience which left me wanting for more, so when I was asked if I wanted to take the reins of a new DEADPOOL series I responded with a resounding yes!”

The cover of the comic shows Wade lying on a tube in a literal pool of dead bodies. He breaks the fourth wall by asking us readers, "Literal enough for you?" It is hilarious and just a teaser of what to expect from the upcoming series.

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of DP on the big screen

Executives at Marvel and Ryan Reynolds himself have assured us that the Merc with a Mouth will return to the silver screen for a three-quel. Reynolds was rumored to appear in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness in the post-credit scene. However, it wasn’t true.

Recent updates on the internet point out that Ryan Reynolds has started training for the third installment, which suggests that the movie might see the light of day in late 2023 or early 2024. While the big screen version of DP is busy partaking in movies, the comic book version of the Merc with a Mouth is here to entertain us with Deadpool # 1, which will hit shelves soon.

