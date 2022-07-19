Marvel fans react to Alligator Loki comics' recreation of Woman Yelling at a Cat meme

Alligator Loki has once again swept the meme culture on the internet as it has re-created one of the most popular images of the last year. With the "Woman Yelling at a Cat" meme being re-created in a comic book panel between the alligator in question and Thor, Marvel fans are absolutely relishing the image.

Alligator Loki has recently become quite the pop figure in the Marvel Universe, with its influence constantly growing. Having broken out in the Disney+ show Loki last year, the character has garnered its own comic now and it's a complete riot.

Let's explore the origin behind the meme itself and how the comic recreated it.

Exploring the origins of "Woman Yelling at a Cat" meme and how Alligator Loki created it

Woman Yelling at a Cat meme (Image via KnowYourMeme.com)

Going viral in the year 2019, Twitter user @MISSINGEGIRL would go on to post the photo on the site and caption it:

"These photos together is making me lose it."

The post would get about 78.9k retweets and over 276.8k likes overall. The photo features a woman, who is being held back, yelling at a grumpy-looking cat that has vegetables in front of it.

On May 2, Twitter user @lc28__ would make the first meme based on the format, and from there on out, a new meme template would be recreated. The photo itself is a combination of two images.

The first one is a still from episode 14 of the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the cat's photo originating from Tumblr, posted by the user deadbeforedeath.

Alligator Loki from Loki (Image via Marvel Studios)

With Alligator Loki making his debut in Loki last year, he became a phenomenon and received a comic series of his own titled Alligator Loki Infinity. The comic's 10th issue, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Bob Quinn, features the alligator teaming up with his counterpart, Loki.

The story sees Alligator and normal Loki crash a fundraiser thrown by Tony Stark. Involving multiple superheroes such as Captain America, Thor, Emma Frost, Luke Cage and more in the crowd, the book is chalk full of cameos.

Alligator Loki and Loki from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

When the alligator destroys a buffet table, Thor gets livid and the meme is re-created over here with Captain America holding back the God of Thunder whereas the reptilian Loki looks in confusion. It's a hilarious panel that crosses over quite well with real-life memes. All this while, normal Loki does his best to steal the Infinity Gauntlet that's up on display.

It's a fun comic series that sees the Alligator get into trouble and execute dumb shenanigans. Fans of the character will indubitably relish the series.

Marvel fans are going crazy over the meme

THORLAWYER @ThorLawyer Marvel comics has peaked with this one. Marvel comics has peaked with this one. https://t.co/Cza3ev7UE2

With Twitter user @ThorLawyer posting the panel of the comic with the original meme below it for comparison, the image has gone viral. Fans are laughing over this hilarious and silly image. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

Chris @Mrchris3386 THORLAWYER @ThorLawyer Marvel comics has peaked with this one. Marvel comics has peaked with this one. https://t.co/Cza3ev7UE2 This will be shown in art museums for future generations to enjoy twitter.com/ThorLawyer/sta… This will be shown in art museums for future generations to enjoy twitter.com/ThorLawyer/sta…

ProChoiceMaud @SplendidMaud THORLAWYER @ThorLawyer Marvel comics has peaked with this one. Marvel comics has peaked with this one. https://t.co/Cza3ev7UE2 Ok, we can turn the internet off now. This is the peak. twitter.com/ThorLawyer/sta… Ok, we can turn the internet off now. This is the peak. twitter.com/ThorLawyer/sta…

rhythm_omelette🔪🔪♉🔥 @OmeletteRhythm THORLAWYER @ThorLawyer Marvel comics has peaked with this one. Marvel comics has peaked with this one. https://t.co/Cza3ev7UE2 Can you tell me the difference between these two pictures twitter.com/ThorLawyer/sta… Can you tell me the difference between these two pictures twitter.com/ThorLawyer/sta…

Hopefully, we do get to see the adorable little Alligator soon in live-action. Until then - see you later, alligator!

