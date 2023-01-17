Mindy Kaling's Velma: 8 reasons the show failed

Velma premiered on HBO Max on January 12, 2023, with some twists in the presentation. The show has explored quite a few parodies and many new concepts. It has garnered a lot of criticism, some deserved and some not-so-deserved.

The storyline aims to present the origin story of Mystery Inc. The teenage characters in the show are Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Norville Rogers (Shaggy), and Fred Jones, who are trying to solve the mystery of a series of murders at Crystal Cove High School.

The animated series is helmed by Charlie Grandy, Sam Register, and Howard Klein as the producers.

Mindy Kaling, star of The Mindy Kaling Show, plays Velma. This version of Velma is Indian, while Daphne is Asian, Norville is African-American and Fred is white. However, none of this has saved the show from failing. Here is a guess at the reasons for the Velma show to bomb.

Race swapping, lack of humor, and 6 other reasons why the new Velma show didn’t please fans

Jared @funyjared Dear entertainment media, it’s not always review bombing when your bad adult version of a kid’s show sucks. #VelmatheSeries Dear entertainment media, it’s not always review bombing when your bad adult version of a kid’s show sucks. #VelmatheSeries https://t.co/qbUyX1Sy2J

Velma is streaming on HBO Max and season 2 has already been signed. Velma has received mixed reactions from viewers, with some nasty comments. Some of the reasons for its failure are listed below.

1) Race-swapping in the new series

What does not seem to have gone down well with most fans is the sudden change in the racial origins of their favorite characters from the comic books. Most found the change unnecessary. Some fans feel this forced diversity spoils the feel of the story.

2) The series lacks humor as against the original stories

Mindy Kaling @mindykaling @velmatheseries I’m so honored to voice Velma in this hilarious (and sometimes very scary!!) show, created by @CBGrandy and featuring some of the most killer actors in every role! It’s out RIGHT NOW GUYS on @hbomax I’m so honored to voice Velma in this hilarious (and sometimes very scary!!) show, created by @CBGrandy and featuring some of the most killer actors in every role! It’s out RIGHT NOW GUYS on @hbomax! @velmatheseries https://t.co/J7u7ZNHzdU

While introducing the show, Mindy claimed that the show was “hilarious”. As such, the viewers did not find it so. In fact, many fans found the jokes cringe-worthy and pushy. Some jokes have social and political insinuations. For example, using “fat” jokes is not funny, nor are #metoo jokes.

3) There is nudity and disturbing language

HBO wanted to start the project as a show for teens and young adults. However, the language used and the objectification of under-dressed teens has not gone down well with seasoned fans. Evidently, most viewers think that feminism, foul language, and skin show are not the way to catch attention.

4) Mindy Kaling’s unapologetic race reference is clichéd

In an interview, Mindy suggested that Velma is the brains behind the detective work done and she automatically feels that the nerdy character should be Indian or South Asian. Most people find her reference very stereotypical. She even went to the extent of saying she didn’t care if people found it upsetting.

5) The representation strayed too far from the original

Fans feel the Velma show has tabled totally different characters that the readers can’t relate to. They were disappointed that there was no reverence for the original storyline. In trying to be original, the show seems to have missed the main point – that of entertaining viewers.

6) The image of Velma and her nature changed

ScoobyAddict @ScoobyAddict @ToreScoobyFan @mindykaling @JayMillyVids My problem is that they are taking Velma, who is a clean-cut character, and giving her a troubled past and putting her in horrible situations. (At least that’s what I got from what I’ve read so far.) Her race isn’t an issue as we’ve seen her portrayed as Asian before… @ToreScoobyFan @mindykaling @JayMillyVids My problem is that they are taking Velma, who is a clean-cut character, and giving her a troubled past and putting her in horrible situations. (At least that’s what I got from what I’ve read so far.) Her race isn’t an issue as we’ve seen her portrayed as Asian before…

Fans are wondering why the nature and characterization of the original Velma has changed. Velma in the comic books was a kind and helpful soul. She was intelligent with a loveable amount of shyness. The new Velma is cynical, loud, and seems to hold feministic vengeance.

7) The characters are not interesting and engaging

Husky Life @815huskylife If you've ever seen anything Mindy Kailing has written, you've already effectively seen this. It's not a fresh take on Velma. It's just Mindy and that was barely fine/ not super interesting when it was new. We already know how she feels about everything. #VelmatheSeries If you've ever seen anything Mindy Kailing has written, you've already effectively seen this. It's not a fresh take on Velma. It's just Mindy and that was barely fine/ not super interesting when it was new. We already know how she feels about everything. #VelmatheSeries https://t.co/bdGLQ2Zq6z

Scooby-Doo's comic stories have always been funny with a hidden purpose of mystery-solving. The main charm of the characters was that they were relatable and quirky. The characters in HBO Max’s Velma are aggressively loud. “Shaggy” is the most disappointing. He is neither weird nor funny – nowhere close to as exciting as in the books.

8) It is “woke” gone wrong

The show tries to fit in with current trends and political correctness, and loses its charm in the process. Everything from diversity to queer acceptance has been included.

The skin color of Velma has changed to show diversity (Image via HBO and Warner Brothers)

The characters exhibit vicious and spiteful behavior towards each other and the world at large. But all this contemporary and woke culture has gone too far. It has destroyed the comfortable space of the characters and fans are asking for a cancelation.

