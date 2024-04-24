Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 will be released on April 27, 2024, on Disney and Disney XD. The latest two episodes primarily focused on Tylor’s uncertainty if he could do his job better as a jokester. However, given that things are starting to fall apart due to the change in his profession, he is beginning to think about his other choices that will bring out his true potential.

However, the certain window to put him back on his feet is now closed, leaving Tylor once again in an unescapable void. Additionally, what transpired in the latest episode caused Monster Inc. to ostracize Tylor, and even his best friend gave up on him. Follow along with the article to learn more about Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsters at Work Season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

When will Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 be released?

As mentioned above, Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 will be released on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Episode 7, titled “Monsters in the Dark,” will be released at 10:00 am ET, and Episode 8, titled “Lights! Camera! Chaos!,” will be released just after the previous one, which is exactly at 10:30 am ET.

Below is the complete release schedule for Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 for all selective regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Episode 7 Time Episode 8 Time Pacific Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 7 am 7:30 am Central Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 9 am 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 10 am 10:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 3 pm 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 7:30 pm 8 pm Central European Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 4 pm 4:30 pm Australian Central Time Episode 3 - Saturday, April 27, 2024Episode 4 - Sunday, April 28, 2024 11:30 pm 12:00 am

Where to watch Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8

Monsters at Work Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8, and all the latest and preceding installments of the animated comedy will be released initially on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The series can also be streamed on Disney Now, which can only be accessible for those having subscriptions to any of the TV providers, including Direct TV and Xfinity. Disney Plus has yet to include the sequel in its library. However, subscribers of the OTT giant can be rest assured as the platform will add the sequel on May 5, 2024.

A brief recap of Monsters at Work Season 2 Episode 5 & 6

Mike, Sully, and Johnny, before the game (Image via Disney Now)

Monsters at Work Episode 5 kicked off with Mike and Sully witnessing Val in the laugh simulator room, and they were surprised by her potential. Eventually, after spotting the two, Val immediately rushed to Tylor’s home, where his family was having a stoop sale. After learning that it was difficult for Tylor to give up his valuable memories, Val decided to lend him a hand.

Meanwhile, Duncan began his secret investigation on Tylor to see whether he was responsible for the leaked canister. However, his investigation reached nowhere, given he was too focused on Tylor’s grandmother in a romantic way. After learning that his family was going through some financial troubles, Tylor gave up his precious scare card collection.

Tylor began to think about Johnny’s offer to join Fear Co. In Episode 6, Sully and Mike offered Val a big promotion as a jokester. Although Val was happy, she was also perplexed that accepting the job would eventually break the pact she had with Tylor. Monsters Inc. and Fear Co. were to compete in a softball match.

Before the match began, Tylor revealed to Val that he was having nightmares, and the latter told him that his mind was running in circles about Johnny’s offer. Tylor soon learned that the position at Fear Co. was already filled by some monster named Skylar, whom Johnny selected on his own. In the game, Johnny accidentally knocked out Sklyar, resulting in pitching for Fear Co.

Amidst the game, Val told Tylor about her job offer, and he didn’t take it well. As Tylor was pitching for Fear Co., Val became the hitter from the opposing team. Val lost the game after Tylor caught the ball, and this resulted in the entire Monsters Inc. being disappointed with Tylor.

What to expect in Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8

Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 will likely see Tylor requesting another chance for Johnny to get a job at Fear Co. as, given his situation, he desperately needs it. Tylor's work at Fear Co. will stabilize the financial crisis his family is going through and make him the company's best scarer. However, on the other hand, joining Fear Co. will result in losing all his friends, even Val.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Monsters at Work Season 2 as 2024 progresses.