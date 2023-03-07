Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur episode 8: Release date, what to expect, and more

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been impressing subscribers of Disney+ across the globe.

It is a Marvel comics-based series about a 13-year-old super genius girl named Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl. She accidentally transports a 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex (Devil Dinosaur) into present-day New York City through a time vortex before they become partners.

People have loved the animated series so far as this duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. Now, after seven episodes of their action-packed adventures, episode 8 will surely have fans on the edge of their seats.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur episode 8 will release on

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Image via Disney)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s first episode premiered on Disney+ on February 10, 2023. The comedy sci-fi series will feature a total of 10 episodes. Instead of weekly releases for every episode, season 1 has been releasing two episodes every week.

After the first episode, the second episode premiered on February 11. Episodes 3 and 4 followed on February 18, and episodes 5 & 6 were released on February 25. However, March broke the streak of 2 episodes per week as March 4th only brought episode 7, Goodnight Moon Girl.

Episode 8, Teacher’s Pet will be released on March 11. Once again, it will be a double episode drop as Disney+ will also be releasing episode 9, Skip Ad...olescense on the same day, leaving only the season finale to follow up on March 18.

The story of episodes 8 & 9

Lunella Lafayette, Devil Dinosaur, and Casey (Image via Disney)

Episode 7 saw Lunella trying to overcome her awkwardness about blending in at a slumber party. To do that, she created a mind-reading device. Yet again, an accident occurred as she switched brains with the Devil Dinosaur. Ultimately, the episode ended with the Dinosaur being jealous of Lunella spending time with the class hamster instead.

Now, as a result, episode 8 will see the Devil Dino mistakenly releasing his furry friend. The entire episode will be about him looking through all of New York City to find the animal and bring him back home.

After that, episode 9 will be about Lunella creating a device that allows her to fast-forward through mundane chores and tasks. Just like most of her ideas, this one has side effects too. So, viewers will be left to watch her struggle with handling the unexpected side effects of her new device.

The cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Fred Tatasciore and Diamond White (Image via Disney/Heidi Gutman)

This fantasy animated Marvel series features a stellar cast of actors with quite a few familiar names. Actress Diamond White is the lead as she lends her voice to Lunella Lafayette. Fred Tatasciore is the Devil Dinosaur while Alfre Woodard from Marvel’s Luke Cage and Captain America: Civil War voices Mimi.

Libe Barer, who starred in Elvis, plays Casey. Sasheer Zamata lends her voice to Adria. Most importantly, Laurence Fishburne, who is known for his performances in The Matrix franchise, the MCU, DCEU, and even the John Wick franchise, voices The Beyonder in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The adventures of Lunella and her T-rex friend will continue from March 11 onwards.

