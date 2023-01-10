Moon Knight season 2: Release date prediction, where to watch, spoilers, and more

Oscar Isaac's portrayal of the deranged Mark Spector hooked many fans on the Moon Knight so much in the first season that fans eagerly await the arrival of Moon Knight season 2.

Moon Knight joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a standalone Disney+ miniseries. The character was changed a bit from its Marvel comic origins to better suit the MCU audience and get a PG-13 rating along the way.

Rachel Paige @rachmeetsworld I miss the Moon Knight era because I miss Khonshu I miss the Moon Knight era because I miss Khonshu https://t.co/MZxlWAdk6Y

However, Moon Knight did not see many changes and still managed to deliver a dark tone, which turned out to be quite different from what MCU has been delivering since Phase 1.

Above all, season 1 of the series got mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. Considering many out there want to see more of the "Fist of Khonshu," there's a possibility that Moon Knight's second season is on its way.

Moon Knight season 2: When can we see the new season?

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight (Image via IMDb)

After brilliant performances as Marc Spector and Steven Grant, Oscar Isaac has set a place for himself among MCU fans' hearts, as they can't wait to see more of him as Marvel's caped crusader.

There's one more thing that has fans hooked on the arrival of Moon Knight season 2. While the show dropped hints about Marc's third personality throughout the first season, it was revealed at the end that the show would feature Spector's third and most dangerous personality, Jake Lockley.

As for the new season, a prominent leaker on Twitter, Ember, has predicted that Moon Knight season 2 will premiere before Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ember @EmberOnCulture Ms. Marvel S2 and Moon Knight S2 will both premiere before Secret Wars Ms. Marvel S2 and Moon Knight S2 will both premiere before Secret Wars

According to the information available via Marvel, Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive in theaters in 2026, leaving a three-year window for another season of Moon Knight. Since the information is a bit vague, we can't comment on the precise release date or month of Moon Knight season 2.

However, the report seems right enough, granted that there are several unannounced projects for Phase 6 when Marvel has revealed their lineup for MCU's Phase 5, which will begin with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.

Emphasizing the fact that Marvel Phase 6 has many unnamed projects lined up for release between Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars, the information that comes via Twitter user Ember sits well concerning Moon Knight season 2's release.

Where will Moon Knight season 2 stream?

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in Moon Knight (Image via IMDb)

Moon Knight season 1 is available to stream on Disney+. Hence, season 2 of the miniseries is expected to stream on the same platform unless there are major changes at Marvel. This is an unlikely scenario, considering the fact that Disney owns almost all of Marvel Entertainment.

Are there any spoilers for Moon Knight season 2?

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight (Image via IMDb)

At the time of writing this article, there was no information about which plot the creators will adopt in Moon Knight's second season. Hence, there are no spoilers as of now. Meanwhile, as the release of the miniseries nears, information about the storyline is sure to spill. We'll make sure to let our readers know without spoiling too much of the show.

While this is all the information floating around Moon Knight season 2 at the moment, the information also tells us that Ms. Marvel season 2 will also be released around the same time before Avengers: Secret Wars.

