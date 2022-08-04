"More sad than angry": Batgirl comic writer speaks up on movie cancellation as fans rally support

Batgirl is a recent and much-awaited DC Extended Universe film that has been canceled by Warner Bros. The studio officially announced on Tuesday, August 2, that they are pulling the plug on the Leslie Grace-starrer film. Despite wrapping up its production earlier this year, the film has been stopped from proceeding into the post-production stage.
The movie was supposed to be released on Warner Bros.' streaming platform HBO Max. Although scrapped at the moment, rumors indicate that the project might later be green-lit for a theatrical release.
Naturally, fans were shocked as they were eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theaters. Among the list of fans of the film is Batgirl: Year One comic book writer, Scott Beatty. The writer has expressed his disappointment in his blog post.
The recently canceled Warner Bros. film was inspired by Scott Beatty’s Batgirl: Year One
Scott Beatty was ecstatic when he found out that the the film drew inspiration from his own graphic novel. It is stated that the comic’s major plot points and themes made it into the film. Beatty stated in his blogpost:
"Since production began in Glasgow, Scotland last year, I've been following all of the scoops and rumors related to the film, mainly because star Leslie Grace quoted my own BATGIRL: YEAR ONE on social media when she unveiled the official Batgirl costume, and set photos hinted that the film was drawing upon BATGIRL: YEAR ONE…”
In the blog, Beatty goes on to inform that the film cost approximately $90 million and was in the post-production phase, before the makers hit the brakes. While the real reason for halting the film has not yet been revealed, rumors indicate that canceling the film will allow tax writedowns on the project.
Beatty expressed his disappointment that the movie was shelved. However, he also informed his readers that a similar project was undertaken by Warner Bros. which did not see the light of day. He wrote:
"Years ago, WB animation director Lauren Montgomery worked alongside Batman: The Animated Series guru Bruce Timm to make BATGIRL: YEAR ONE as a cartoon feature"
Beatty further revealed:
"But the lackluster performance of a WONDER WOMAN animated film (several years before Gal Godot's Amazing Amazon debut), kept it from being greenlit."
Fans are infuriated after Warner Bros. Discovery cancels Batgirl
After the announcement of the much-anticipated movie being shelved, fans were quick to take to social media to express their opinion on the decision. Take a look at some of the responses:
Canceling already announced projects is a common affair at Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. is infamous for canceling already announced DCEU films. A Batman film written by Ben Affleck did not move beyond the scripting phase, while Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke will not see the light of day. The infamous cancelation of Snyder Cut is a prime example of the studio putting a stay on an ambitious project. However, a mass movement of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut made the film see the light of the day.
Other projects like the sequel to the animated film Scoob!, along with scripted shows on TNT and TBS, have been halted. The company is taking some bold choices after the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. It is alleged that the company is looking to trim 3 billion dollars from the budget.
With rumors rising that canceling projects is a publicity stunt by the studio, and although this may seem untrue, it is clear that Warner Bros. is facing growing backlash from fans.
Batgirl, which was supposed to be released in December 2022, has Leslie Grace in the lead role, with Michael Keaton playing the role of Batman. Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons was Commissioner Gordan while George of the Jungle fame Brendan Fraser played the notorious villain Firefly.