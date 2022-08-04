"More sad than angry": Batgirl comic writer speaks up on movie cancellation as fans rally support

Batgirl is a recent and much-awaited DC Extended Universe film that has been canceled by Warner Bros. The studio officially announced on Tuesday, August 2, that they are pulling the plug on the Leslie Grace-starrer film. Despite wrapping up its production earlier this year, the film has been stopped from proceeding into the post-production stage.

The movie was supposed to be released on Warner Bros.' streaming platform HBO Max. Although scrapped at the moment, rumors indicate that the project might later be green-lit for a theatrical release.

Naturally, fans were shocked as they were eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theaters. Among the list of fans of the film is Batgirl: Year One comic book writer, Scott Beatty. The writer has expressed his disappointment in his blog post.

The recently canceled Warner Bros. film was inspired by Scott Beatty’s Batgirl: Year One

Daze @DazetoDaze Sucks that the Batgirl movie was canceled. Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser deserve better Sucks that the Batgirl movie was canceled. Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser deserve better https://t.co/fmWxCVMZMl

Scott Beatty was ecstatic when he found out that the the film drew inspiration from his own graphic novel. It is stated that the comic’s major plot points and themes made it into the film. Beatty stated in his blogpost:

"Since production began in Glasgow, Scotland last year, I've been following all of the scoops and rumors related to the film, mainly because star Leslie Grace quoted my own BATGIRL: YEAR ONE on social media when she unveiled the official Batgirl costume, and set photos hinted that the film was drawing upon BATGIRL: YEAR ONE…”

In the blog, Beatty goes on to inform that the film cost approximately $90 million and was in the post-production phase, before the makers hit the brakes. While the real reason for halting the film has not yet been revealed, rumors indicate that canceling the film will allow tax writedowns on the project.

Beatty expressed his disappointment that the movie was shelved. However, he also informed his readers that a similar project was undertaken by Warner Bros. which did not see the light of day. He wrote:

"Years ago, WB animation director Lauren Montgomery worked alongside Batman: The Animated Series guru Bruce Timm to make BATGIRL: YEAR ONE as a cartoon feature"

Beatty further revealed:

"But the lackluster performance of a WONDER WOMAN animated film (several years before Gal Godot's Amazing Amazon debut), kept it from being greenlit."

Fans are infuriated after Warner Bros. Discovery cancels Batgirl

After the announcement of the much-anticipated movie being shelved, fans were quick to take to social media to express their opinion on the decision. Take a look at some of the responses:

DC needs its own studio. If #Batgirl is really canceled after being complete, WBD doesn't deserve to own DC Comics.DC needs its own studio. If #Batgirl is really canceled after being complete, WBD doesn't deserve to own DC Comics. DC needs its own studio.

The Flash Movie Updates ⚡ @FlashMovieLeaks It is ridiculous to cancel a movie only because it isn't a "EVENT" movie. Do you really want to go up against Marvel? If that's the case, why do you hesitate to introduce new characters? This is incredibly foolish and disrespectful to the Batgirl team #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie It is ridiculous to cancel a movie only because it isn't a "EVENT" movie. Do you really want to go up against Marvel? If that's the case, why do you hesitate to introduce new characters? This is incredibly foolish and disrespectful to the Batgirl team #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie https://t.co/bEPTdYNDG4

Bri || @DC Comics: The Batgirls Deserve Better @wordsandsense I'm actually just speechless right now. There are no words for what's happening at WB right now except that if they're willing to cancel Batgirl, a movie attached to an IP that prints money, nothing is safe. I'm actually just speechless right now. There are no words for what's happening at WB right now except that if they're willing to cancel Batgirl, a movie attached to an IP that prints money, nothing is safe.

m*hamed in mourning @eIzawalkers me walking up to the WB employee who decided it was a good idea to cancel batgirl me walking up to the WB employee who decided it was a good idea to cancel batgirl https://t.co/FG4HkQpJRA

Eze Quiel @443Eze They cancel "Batgirl" when we have Michael Keatonc looking like this. I'm going to commit suicide... They cancel "Batgirl" when we have Michael Keatonc looking like this. I'm going to commit suicide... https://t.co/xNjzLuqUJH

Lindsay @Steele131 Like even if Batgirl turned out to be bad, makes not sense to cancel it outright considering it was pretty much done. Could’ve just made it a theatrical exclusive and see what it could’ve done. Like even if Batgirl turned out to be bad, makes not sense to cancel it outright considering it was pretty much done. Could’ve just made it a theatrical exclusive and see what it could’ve done.

Yume!🦇 @yumeniia I wish Warner Brothers downfall with all my heart, I really wanted to watch Scoob and Batgirl, now those two movies will remain as lost media until some funny guy decides to leak them. If they cancel Blue Beetle I'm going goblin mode. I wish Warner Brothers downfall with all my heart, I really wanted to watch Scoob and Batgirl, now those two movies will remain as lost media until some funny guy decides to leak them. If they cancel Blue Beetle I'm going goblin mode.

Canceling already announced projects is a common affair at Warner Bros.

jane @jane31459380 They had Leslie in dc fandome to announce batgirl just for them to cancel it. They had Leslie in dc fandome to announce batgirl just for them to cancel it. https://t.co/Pz8i2dP5kB

Warner Bros. is infamous for canceling already announced DCEU films. A Batman film written by Ben Affleck did not move beyond the scripting phase, while Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke will not see the light of day. The infamous cancelation of Snyder Cut is a prime example of the studio putting a stay on an ambitious project. However, a mass movement of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut made the film see the light of the day.

Other projects like the sequel to the animated film Scoob!, along with scripted shows on TNT and TBS, have been halted. The company is taking some bold choices after the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. It is alleged that the company is looking to trim 3 billion dollars from the budget.

Mark's Yesterworld @Yester_World My prediction: Warner Bros. knew Batgirl was going to tank theatrically & underperform on HBO Max…so they decided to “cancel” the film to stir up controversy & garner attention from those who otherwise wouldn’t have seen it. It will be released to capitalize on the controversy. My prediction: Warner Bros. knew Batgirl was going to tank theatrically & underperform on HBO Max…so they decided to “cancel” the film to stir up controversy & garner attention from those who otherwise wouldn’t have seen it. It will be released to capitalize on the controversy.

With rumors rising that canceling projects is a publicity stunt by the studio, and although this may seem untrue, it is clear that Warner Bros. is facing growing backlash from fans.

Batgirl, which was supposed to be released in December 2022, has Leslie Grace in the lead role, with Michael Keaton playing the role of Batman. Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons was Commissioner Gordan while George of the Jungle fame Brendan Fraser played the notorious villain Firefly.

