Deathstroke or Deadshot: Which DC Villian will arrive next in Fortnite Season 6?

With the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, it was evident that a few villains from the DC Universe, along with Batman, would be a part of the Fortnite universe. Recent leaks suggest that Deathstroke will be a skin in Fortnite Season 6.

Furthermore, recent leaks suggest that Deadshot might also be a skin in Fortnite. However, this is just speculation for now.

Deadshot or Deathstroke: Who arrives first in Fortnite Season 6?

Deathstroke is 100% becoming a skin in Season 6, as I leaked some time ago!



On the cover of the 4th Batman/Fortnite, you can already see that the character will be a part of the comic! pic.twitter.com/SaVcU8bddk — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 21, 2021

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics confirm that Deathstroke will be a skin in Fortnite Season 6. The Master Assassin is seen on the cover of one of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, confirming that the skin is in the works.

In a snapshot from another comic, a character is seen aiming from behind the trees. The only one with such aiming skills in the DC Universe is Deadshot. Although it could be a character from the Fortnite universe, it is likely Deadshot.

Apparently, Deadshot from the DC universe can be seen in a new image of the Batman comics?



The pose and the "X" suggest that it's Deadshot, but of course, there's still the possibility that it's an already known skin, but who knows..



(This was first noticed by @qCandywing!) pic.twitter.com/vhKwpjBOf8 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 14, 2021

From the looks of it, since Deathstroke is more or less confirmed in Fortnite, there's a chance that he will arrive in the game after Batman.

Popular data miner ShiinaBR believes that Deadshot is on the way, but since there's no clear evidence indicating the same, this crack shot might arrive at a later point.

Advertisement

Deathstroke may be more of a villain in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics from the looks of it. However, just like in the Justice League Knightmare sequence, Batman might end up working with Deathstroke this time around as well.

With the reveal of the 4th #Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic cover, we can continue to see more possible characters and variants. These could arrive through this collaboration to the Item Shop or through the redeemable codes! pic.twitter.com/RMLAq7Yk9g — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 21, 2021

Deadshot has never missed his mark besides Batman. It will be interesting to see how Deadshot plays out in the comics, provided he is there. If the Deadshot skin comes to Fortnite, there's a chance that he'll end up being a very sweaty skin.

Here is the third cover variant for the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 pic.twitter.com/cqkDKcujH2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics have six issues, and each of these issues will have a code for a Batman cosmetic in Fortnite.

The Deathstroke and the Deadshot skin may be a part of this promotion involving the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, or they may arrive as a separate bundle in the game.

For now, two potential assassins are making their way into the game, and it'll be interesting to see how the World's Greatest Detective plans to address this threat in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics and Fortnite as a whole.