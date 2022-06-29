Ms. Marvel Episode 4 delves into MCU dimensions like Shang-Chi: Exploring Easter eggs, breakdowns, and more

Ms. Marvel's latest episode dropped on Disney Plus, and fans couldn't keep calm after seeing the debut of Farhan Akhtar in MCU. The episode kicks off with Kamala and her mother going to Karachi.

Later, fans were introduced to a new character named Kareem, also known as Red Dagger. Now, let's look at the Easter eggs and references spotted in the show's fourth episode.

Theories that Ms. Marvel Episode 4 spawned

Kamala crosses paths with Red Dagger

Kareem, aka Red Dagger (Image via Disney Plus)

While exploring Karachi, Kamala came across Red Dagger at the railway station. However, their first meeting wasn't friendly, as the latter, also called Kareem, attacked Kamala after seeing the bracelet in her hand.

He thought her to be one of the Clandestines. After learning that she is not one, the duo became friends.

In the comic book, Kareem's mother and Kamala's maternal aunt went to the same secondary school. Later, Kareem stayed with Kamala's grandmother in Karachi while he was preparing for the university entrance exams.

He also stayed with the Khan family when he went to Coles Academic High School in Jersey City. Hence, we can say that he is somewhat connected to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

Furthermore, Red Dagger learned parkour and became an expert marksman by watching several online videos. Hence, he is a self-taught superhero.

Encounter with Waleed

Farhan Akhtar as Waleed in Ms. Marvel (Image via Disney Plus)

Kareem took Kamala to a hideout to meet Farhan Akhtar's Waleed. When he mentions that no random tourist is allowed to enter the place, we see Farhan Akhtar step in, saying:

"But for a descendant of Aisha's, I'm sure we can make an exception."

He continues to introduce himself:

"My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss."

In the comic book, Kareem is the only Red Dagger who doesn't operate for any group. However, in the TV show, Waleed is also one of the Red Daggers. They are vigilantes who use red daggers as their primary weapons to fight crime.

Clandestines' main motive gets revealed

As Waleed says, Noor Dimensions co-exists with Earth. Between them is a barrier that prevents one dimension from leaking into another.

The barrier is made with the same energy as the bracelet. Najma and her fellow Clandestines want to eliminate the barrier using Ms. Marvel's bracelet so they can take over the co-existing dimension.

Noor Dimension's connection to Iron Fist's K'un-Lun and Shang-Chi's Ta-Lo

Like the Noor Dimension, Shang-Chi's Ta-Lo also lies in a pocket dimension, which provides homage to an alien race known as Xian. Apart from this, Iron Fist's K'un-Lun is similar to Noor as it's a mystical city located in the pocket dimension, and only magic can get someone there. Iron Fist is the protector of the mystical K'un-Lun.

Kamala time travels to historical period

In the previous episode, Bruno informed Kamala that as per Prof. Erik Selvig's research, something unusual might happen if the mystical bangle is harmed. It seems that something unusual has happened in the latest episode.

During the fight with the Clandestines, Kamala gets stabbed by Najma on her bracelet, and then she directly gets teleported to India during the India-Pakistan partition. However, it's not a great idea to assume if she can time travel or not.

Let's wait for the remaining episodes to see what else the show has to offer.

