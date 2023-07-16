My Adventures with Superman episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, cast, and more

The much anticipated My Adventures with Superman episode 4 will release at 12:00 am ET on Friday, July 21, 2023, on Adult Swim. Following its initial release, the episode will also become available to stream on HBO Max (now MAX) on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

In the previous episode, Lois Lane interviewed Superman, and Clark Kent made the interview happen by continuing to keep his identity a secret. Meanwhile, the villainous group of INTERGANG got their hands on some dangerous unstable weapons, and Superman managed to stop them. However, most importantly, a mysterious organization continued its scheming behind the scenes.

Now, episode 4 will continue the adventures of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen in Metropolis.

My Adventures With Superman episode 4 will showcase Superman at a Glitzy Gala

Release date and time

My Adventures with Superman episode 4, titled Let's Go to Ivo Tower, You Say, arrives on Friday, July 21, on Adult Swim. Viewers can stream it the next day on MAX. Its release time, as per different time zones in the world, has been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, July 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, July 19, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 am, Friday, July 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 6 am, Friday, July 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12 pm, Friday, July 19, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 pm, Friday, July 19, 2023

What to expect in the episode

My Adventures With Superman (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the upcoming episode, tech-billionaire Dr. Ivo will host a glamorous Gala and the likes of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen will get the opportunity to cover it. Meanwhile, the eventual romance between Lois and Clark will begin to sprout as they wonder if the Gala counts as a date.

However, things will turn into total chaos when Ivo unleashes his newest invention that can bring down Superman. To stop that, the Man of Steel will have to intervene.

My Adventures with Superman episode list, cast, and synopsis

The latest animated Superman series features 10 episodes in its first season. The following list mentions all the upcoming episodes of the series with their release dates:

Episode 5 – You Will Believe a Man Can Lie (July 28 – Adult Swim, July 29 – MAX)

Episode 6 – My Adventures with Mad Science (August 4 – Adult Swim, August 5 – MAX)

Episode 7 – Kiss Kiss Fall In Portal (August 11 – Adult Swim, August 12 – MAX)

Episode 8 – Zero Day (1) (August 18 – Adult Swim, August 19 – MAX)

Episode 9 – Zero Day (2) (August 25 – Adult Swim, August 26 – MAX)

Episode 10 – Hearts of the Fathers (September 1 – Adult Swim, September 2 – MAX)

In the aforementioned episodes, Task Force X becomes a major entity as they will be taking on Superman on multiple occasions while he establishes himself as a protector of Metropolis.

My Adventures with Superman (Image via Adult Swim)

The official synopsis of My Adventures With Superman reads:

“In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world.”

The synopsis continues:

"Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

My Adventures With Superman is created by Jake Wyatt. It features voice actors including Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Clark Kent / Superman, Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas) as Lois Lane, Kiana Madeira (Perfect Addiction) as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Ishmel Sahid (Cousins for Life) as Jimmy Olsen, and Jeannie Tirado (Soul) as Lana Lang, among many others.