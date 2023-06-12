Navigating speedbumps: Top 4 critiques of DC's The Flash

As DC's much-anticipated The Flash hits the big screen, critics have weighed in, honing in on four significant critiques. Ezra Miller's solo venture with The Flash, a film that has been a work-in-progress for years, has not quite resonated with audiences as anticipated.

Despite accolades from some notable Hollywood figures, the movie's initial reactions have been only moderately warm. Upon its release, the highly-anticipated movie has only managed to secure a decent 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which mildly ascended to 71% following 89 reviews.

Nostalgia, lackluster Multiverse narrative, and 2 other criticisms of The Flash

1) Subpar CGI

Flash's CGI: A flashy veneer masking underlying issues in visual effects (Image via Warner Bros)

CGI and VFX issues have become increasingly critical in evaluating modern Hollywood blockbusters. The Flash, unfortunately, does not escape the critical eye. DC's latest release has been pointed out as another cinematic disappointment regarding its CGI implementation.

The movie's Speedforce – every instance a character adopts super speed with the surrounding environment slowing down – has been particularly problematic for critics. The visible doubling in CGI usage disrupts the audience's immersive experience, highlighting the artificiality of the scene.

DriftyFilm @driftyfilm I'm pretty sure The Flash TV show has better CGI running scenes than this movie



I really hope they fix this but there's only 1 week left 🤷‍♂️ I'm pretty sure The Flash TV show has better CGI running scenes than this movieI really hope they fix this but there's only 1 week left 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/XpnT1FChyK

One scene where Ezra Miller's young hero maneuvers through a whirlwind of CGI babies has been singled out as glaringly disconcerting, underscoring the unattractive aspects of the movie's computer-generated components.

2) Overreliance on nostalgia

Caught in a nostalgic loop: The movie overemphasizes past glory at the expense of its own identity (Image via Warner Bros)

The Flash had to deal with the nostalgia factor, considering it revives characters from previous DCEU movies, like Michael Shannon's General Zod, and characters from the larger DC universe, including Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne/Batman.

These nostalgic nods may entertain long-term fans, but critics argue they offer little beyond momentary delight. Instead of being savored like a gourmet meal, these nostalgia-rich moments feel more like a fast food experience—temporarily enjoyable but lacking in substantial content.

3) Inadequate presence of Supergirl

Scarce appearances and underutilized: Sasha Calle's Supergirl in DC's The Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the major grievances circulating among critics is the sparing use of Sasha Calle's Supergirl. Many have expressed disappointment at the character's minimal role in the storyline.

Since the initial unveiling of The Flash trailer at DC Fandome 2021, Supergirl was marketed as a significant player in the film. However, the reality of the narrative did not match the anticipation. Although her sporadic appearances are a treat, the movie leaves fans yearning for more of her.

Despite the fanfare and advertising, Calle's Kryptonian character is barely in the movie, only making an appearance well into the last portions of the 144-minute film. Consequently, she isn't provided enough screen time for substantial development or a fulfilling character arc.

4) Lackluster Multiverse narrative

Multiverse untapped: Critics say the movie barely scratches the surface of its narrative potential (Image via Warner Bros)

In an era where multiverse storytelling is increasingly in vogue, particularly in superhero films, standing out requires a narrative of exceptional quality. Regrettably, Flash appears to underperform in this aspect.

Critics suggest that the film fails to explore the multiverse concept to its full potential, barely grazing exciting possibilities instead of delving deeper.

While other films effectively use the multiverse narrative to challenge audiences' preconceptions of their characters, the movie chooses a more direct path, failing to disrupt audience expectations.

Don't forget to watch The Flash, which speeds into theaters on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes