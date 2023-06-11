New clip from The Flash spotlights Henry Cavill's Superman in a special cameo

A tantalizing new snippet from the much-awaited superhero film, The Flash, has recently surfaced, shedding light on a surprise - a cameo by none other than Henry Cavill's Superman himself. After enduring a labyrinth of production delays and release date shifts, the movie is finally ready to dash into theaters, its energy palpable and infectious.

The film is expected to serve as a grand stage, parading a dazzling array of cameos from every corner of the vast DC Multiverse. Intrigue was kindled by a recent trailer that teased a fleeting glimpse of Henry Cavill's Superman, leaving viewers yearning for more insight into the Man of Steel's role.

The Flash highlights Henry Cavill's Superman on a critical mission in Guatemala

Superman, played by Henry Cavill, is seen using his heat vision to mitigate a crisis in Guatemala, in a new clip from The Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

The recently revealed scene from DC's The Flash (courtesy of JoBlo Superheroes on YouTube) portrays Barry Allen, The Flash himself, queueing at a sandwich shop and impatiently awaiting his order.

Suddenly, he receives a call from the trustworthy Alfred Pennyworth, who reports a robbery that needs Allen's speedy intervention. Already delayed for work, a frantic Allen questions if Superman could handle the situation instead, only for Alfred to inform him that superhero is "otherwise engaged."

“That was my first thought. Sadly, he’s otherwise engaged.”

A nearby TV screen reveals precisely what that engagement is – in full Superman gear, Clark Kent is actively managing a crisis in Guatemala, using his heat vision to close off an erupting volcano.

First in Shazam, then in Peacemaker, and now in this is the third time Henry Cavill's version of Superman has been in a cameo where we can't see his face

Earlier rumors speculated a more significant role for Superman in the movie. However, it seems this cameo is the extent of it. Nevertheless, General Zod, the Son of Krypton's nemesis from Man of Steel, does appear in the new film.

You can watch the full clip below:

A glimpse into Superman's future on the silver screen

A sneak peek into the upcoming evolution of the iconic Superman, as DC charts new territories in cinematic storytelling (Image via Warner Bros)

It was confirmed last fall that despite Henry Cavill's talked-about post-credits appearance in Black Adam, his tenure as Superman has drawn to a close.

This transition is primarily attributed to the DC Universe's recent reboot, directed by DC Studios' new co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. As Barry Allen supposedly initiates significant alterations in the Multiverse in The Flash, it seems highly probable that Cavill's Superman will fade out of future references.

However, die-hard fans of Krypton's Last Son need not despair. Superman: Legacy, a fresh interpretation of the legendary character helmed by Gunn, is scheduled for a 2025 theatrical release. The search for the new Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and other critical characters is already in full swing.

However, the future of the Superman & Lois series on The CW seems precarious as the network is contemplating branching out to other programming genres.

The CW news @CWshows 'SUPERMAN AND LOIS' expected to continue for “one to two more seasons” according James Gunn and Peter Safran. 'SUPERMAN AND LOIS' expected to continue for “one to two more seasons” according James Gunn and Peter Safran. https://t.co/D2K0mbNK7w

There's a touch of disappointment, though, as The Flash seems to follow recent DC projects' footsteps, showcasing Superman from afar rather than featuring Henry Cavill in significant on-screen moments.

The Flash will speed into theaters worldwide on Friday, June 16, 2023.

