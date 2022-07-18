Netizens divided over perceived anti-SJW/anti-woke Isom #1 comics from Rippaverse as it earns almost $2 million in sales

There is quite the divide within the comic book community online as Isom #1 from Eric July, a part of the Rippaverse publication, has earned almost $2 million in sales. Released this month, the comic has been a massive success as the crowd-funded project has smashed records.

With Eric July's Rippaverse being a success, Isom #1 has caused controversy online as the discourse of the comic is usually met with harsh criticism. This is regarding July being perceived as a hateful individual in the community and the comic taking an anti-SJW/anti-woke stance.

What is the Rippaverse?

Eric July @EricDJuly #isom #WeWillWin #comicbooks Leftist comic book "fans" on reddit are in full-blown meltdown mode over the success of the Rippaverse. These people reveal who they are by making every disingenuous excuse they can come up with, and they STILL won't stop us. #rippaverse Leftist comic book "fans" on reddit are in full-blown meltdown mode over the success of the Rippaverse. These people reveal who they are by making every disingenuous excuse they can come up with, and they STILL won't stop us. #rippaverse #isom #WeWillWin #comicbooks https://t.co/urTfjS67I6

The Rippaverse is a comic book company started by writer and musician Eric July to combat "woke culture." Thinking that the leftist agenda has apparently taken over mainstream media, he started a venture to fight it and put out stories that could be deemed anti-SJW and anti-woke.

The company officially launched its first comic book this month with Isom #1. It has already made $1.7 million in pre-orders and has been a smashing success from a Kickstarter perspective.

With Eric July talking about how he doesn't want to beat people over the head with his political views, the Rippaverse was born.

The cover for Isom (Image via Rippaverse)

Isom #1 focuses on Avery James, once a superhero after gaining some unique abilities, who took up the moniker of Isom. Growing tired of that life, he would retire from the game and become a rancher in Texas.

However, when he would receive a call from his sister, he would don his suit again as some violent altercations would ensue. The comic is 96 pages long and expected to begin shipping internationally in August.

Why are netizens divided over Isom #1?

Avery James on the cover of the comic (Image via Ripperverse)

The reception to the comic has mostly been negative, and its announcement online has been met with extremely harsh criticism.

In an era where hatefulness and bigotry persevere in the pop culture community, many stories nowadays are made to include more diversity to make minority communities feel included.

For example, many LGBTQ+ characters from comics are finally being adapted into movies and having their stories get the much-deserved spotlight.

A particular section of the internet isn't pleased with that as people believe that leftist politics and agendas should be kept out of media. With concepts like sexuality and race being touched upon more and huge companies like Marvel and DC being more inclusive with their content, a vast divide is happening.

Characters of the Rippaverse (Image via Rippaverse)

Particular comic-related subreddits on the social media site Reddit took a massive stance against the Rippaverse as all promotional material regarding Isom has been banned. Users can't put up photos or videos regarding the comic book, and Twitter, in general, has voiced its opinion based on the current trending topic.

As readers can guess, the decision to ban the promotion of the comic in any way on Reddit has brought out quite the mixed response. Here are some tweets below.

Aurondarklord @auronburner Okay so lemme get this straight. @EricDJuly , a black man, starts the #RippaVerse , a black-owned business, to sell comic books about a black superhero. But because he's a libertarian, you'll get banned on comics Reddit if you promote him for...supporting racist hate groups?! Okay so lemme get this straight. @EricDJuly, a black man, starts the #RippaVerse, a black-owned business, to sell comic books about a black superhero. But because he's a libertarian, you'll get banned on comics Reddit if you promote him for...supporting racist hate groups?! https://t.co/Tf7vNKLzm5

Mostafa (MostaVerse) @MostaVers All because of sharing a Rippaverse link. Reddit is stupid. All because of sharing a Rippaverse link. Reddit is stupid. https://t.co/X83DNxuQse

Tex Howdy 🇺🇸 @Tex_Howdy



Excellent work, twitter.com/EricDJuly/stat… Eric July @EricDJuly The haters are coming out in droves and telling on themselves with using every derogatory term in the book. We always knew what these people were, but they cannot and will not stop us. We are succeeding and diffusing your arguments in real time. Check out the video on YouTube! The haters are coming out in droves and telling on themselves with using every derogatory term in the book. We always knew what these people were, but they cannot and will not stop us. We are succeeding and diffusing your arguments in real time. Check out the video on YouTube! https://t.co/f6fGRBEZ8y Salty is talking about this on stream right now. $1.3M in under 48 hrs of launch. Banned on Reddit. #RippaVerse Excellent work, @EricDJuly Salty is talking about this on stream right now. $1.3M in under 48 hrs of launch. Banned on Reddit. #RippaVerse Excellent work, @EricDJuly twitter.com/EricDJuly/stat…

Fire_&_Venom @FireandVenom100

I, for one, hereby address my disappointment regarding your decision to ban the "Welcome To The Rippaverse" video from your reddit page



1/3 Dear @RedditComicBook I, for one, hereby address my disappointment regarding your decision to ban the "Welcome To The Rippaverse" video from your reddit page1/3 Dear @RedditComicBook I, for one, hereby address my disappointment regarding your decision to ban the "Welcome To The Rippaverse" video from your reddit page1/3

Christopher Beumont @CMBeumont

#Rippaverse #SnoopDogg #reddit #comicbooks #thequartering #TimPool #Cilvanis #RDCWorld1 It’s crazy how a single crazy racist mod on Reddit is fighting with tens of thousands of comic book fans and keeping a black comic creator off the /comicbooks subreddit. It’s crazy how a single crazy racist mod on Reddit is fighting with tens of thousands of comic book fans and keeping a black comic creator off the /comicbooks subreddit.#Rippaverse #SnoopDogg #reddit #comicbooks #thequartering #TimPool #Cilvanis #RDCWorld1

Chrono Garuda @ChronoGaruda I discovered and talked about the Rippaverse on Reddit, mentioned how there were toxic people attacking @EricDJuly and got banned without any warning. The mod accused me for hate speech and was very angry. I'm not a very political person at all, but this was very jarring. I discovered and talked about the Rippaverse on Reddit, mentioned how there were toxic people attacking @EricDJuly and got banned without any warning. The mod accused me for hate speech and was very angry. I'm not a very political person at all, but this was very jarring.

Jandon @DandyandLuxury @EricDJuly Imagine hating on someone showing what is possible in America with time and patience. I was smiling the whole time and refreshing the site! Seeing my mom and dad, and even grandparents advice playing out in real time on other people! Save and invest in yourself! Take Risk! @EricDJuly Imagine hating on someone showing what is possible in America with time and patience. I was smiling the whole time and refreshing the site! Seeing my mom and dad, and even grandparents advice playing out in real time on other people! Save and invest in yourself! Take Risk!

Paulo Jr. 🇧🇷 @paulodejesus800 @EricDJuly I legit don't get why other creators are getting pissed at this. If the Rippaverse didn't exist, it wouldn't mean this money would go to other projects. If anything, the Rippaverse's success is good for other creators, because it gets more people interested in indie comics. @EricDJuly I legit don't get why other creators are getting pissed at this. If the Rippaverse didn't exist, it wouldn't mean this money would go to other projects. If anything, the Rippaverse's success is good for other creators, because it gets more people interested in indie comics.

Ryan McCarthy @R_Buckeye @paulodejesus800 @EricDJuly People hate successful people because it makes them look in a mirror and see how unsuccessful and lazy they are @paulodejesus800 @EricDJuly People hate successful people because it makes them look in a mirror and see how unsuccessful and lazy they are

So, why was the comic banned from Reddit? Eric July is a political commentator too, who has been very outspoken about his disdain for representation in the media.

Considering it to be "forced" and "beating people over the head" with inclusion, he doesn't support the landscape today.

With the comic taking an anti-SJW/anti-woke stance, many consider him to be taking a stance against representation. This was deemed to be hateful by many against those communities on Reddit. Hence, any post related to the comic was retroactively banned on comic-related forums.

The controversy surrounding Isom continues the culture war between the supposed left and right regarding specific topics. Whether anything good comes out of it remains to be seen.

