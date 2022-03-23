5 coolest comic book characters with elastic abilities 

Stretchiness is always considered one of the most amazing inhuman abilities possessed by a superhero in comic books. Several characters have been introduced with elastic abilities in the world of comic books.

Some of them can stretch their bodies or use reshaping abilities to convert their bodies into tools and objects. These superheroes or villains often rely on these abilities to strengthen their defense mechanisms while also using them to attack enemies.

However, only a few characters can use their elastic skills to their full extent, and here's a list of five such characters.

Exploring the comic characters who have incredible stretching abilities

5) Mercury

Mercury has a metal body ( Image via Marvel)

Marvel comic's fictional superhero Mercury, aka Cessily Kincaid, is a student of the Xavier Institute apart from being a member of X-men. Mercury's body is made up of non-toxic Mercury material, which she can expand or reshape at will. She doesn't require food or water to survive as her body is composed of metal.

The only thing that can be a downfall for the superheroine is electricity, as it can stun her and negatively impact her powers. In comic books, electricity is used by her enemies to harm her.

The superheroine was bought up by her parents in Portland, Oregon. As soon as her superpowers started to manifest, her parents decided to keep her indoors. However, she left her home to join the X-Men while she was still in high school.

4) Plastic Man

Plastic Man is a criminal turned into a crime fighting superhero ( Image via DC)

In DC comics, Patrick O'Brian is a criminal who, along with his gang, was exposed to a mysterious acid when police shot him while the gang was robbing Cole Chemical.

Due to the gunshot, at first Patrick went unconscious; but as soon as he woke up, he realized that his body was getting stretched unnaturally. The strange part was that he lost control over his own body.

From the time his body became elastic, everyone who came into his path was scared. Also, his gang members and the police assumed him to be dead, so when they saw his new incarnation, they started firing.

Fed up with the situation, he decided to end his life. When he was all set to jump off the bridge, a former inmate from Arkham Asylum stopped him.

After that, Patrick, along with Woozy Winks (his former inmate), decided to fight crime using this unique ability. One day when interviewed by the media, Patrick intended to call himself Elastic Man, but it was misheard as Plastic Man.

3) Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic can change his body into a malleable object at will ( Image via Marvel)

The intellectual founder of Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, deserves to be included on the list. The fans already know about his level of intelligence. However, apart from that, Mister Fantastic also holds the ability to stretch his body parts.

For instance, he can stretch his neck, limbs, hands, or other body parts to great distances. In fact, at times, his elastic form helps him to restrain the enemies. Not only this, but he can also create weapons like hammers which help him in hand-to-hand combat.

Mister Fantastic also has the ability to reshape himself into a spring or ball, and by doing this, he can bounce to great distances.

2) Elongated Man

Elongated Man is considered the second-best detective created by DC ( Image via DC)

The Elongated Man is primarily a trained detective, obviously no better than Batman, but he is considered the second-best detective ever created by DC comic books. Born Ralph Dibny, he belongs to Waymore, Nebraska. He always looks up to fame and attention and can do anything to be in the limelight.

While watching "India-Rubber Men" at the carnival, Ralph started dreaming about their powers of contortion. It didn't take him much time to learn that all of them drink a juice named Gingold.

It was made out of the extracts of a rare fruit, gingo. Out of desperation, he drank the extracts and received elastic abilities, transforming into Elongated Man.

However, unlike Plastic Man, he has some limitations to his elasticity. Hence, he cannot stretch his body beyond a particular limit.

1) Ms Marvel

Ms. marvel gained her elastic abilities from Terrigen bomb ( Image via Marvel)

Coming from New Jersey, Kamala Khan is a Muslim teenager who is enamored with superheroes, especially Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. She ended up taking on Ms. Marvel's identity after learning about her inhuman powers. She also gets transformed into a polymorph after getting exposed to the Terrigen Mist.

Like several other comic book characters with elastic abilities, Ms. Marvel can also increase the size of her hands, neck, and limbs. Furthermore, she can enhance and shrink her height and also can make herself thin like paper.

Apart from these, she also has some other impressive abilities such as self-healing, appearance alteration, and great physical strength.

