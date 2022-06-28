What is known about Supertrans? Marvel Comics' all-trans superhero group

This Pride Month, Marvel Comics has decided to celebrate by introducing fans to a new team of all-transgender superheroes. The initiative created history as it became the first-ever all-trans/non-binary superteam in Marvel Comics. Fans are incredibly excited to view the new team and their adventures.

The team has significantly fascinating characters with their own unique set of superpowers. While they differ from each other, every character has the potential to become an absolute fan favorite in an instant.

All about Marvel Comics' all-transgendered superhero group

yoshi aka vivian @YoshiMakes more for my collection



i'll take an entire book about supertrans now pls more for my collectioni'll take an entire book about supertrans now pls https://t.co/Xyd7IXjV0O

Marvel Comics has come up with a brand new superhero team, LGBT-D, with its recent comic, D-Man in “LGBT-D,” which features a group of LGBTQIA+ superheroes fighting the good fight under the guidance of D-Man.

Popular with comic book fans, D-Man, or Demolition Man, appeared in a ton of Marvel comic book adventures. He had a bromance with Captain America, which, down the line, led him to become an Avenger. As a child, he worshipped superheroes and wanted to become one as far as he could remember. However, his dream of being a superhero got trumped by his dream of being a professional football player as he grew up.

Grace Freud @GraceGFreud



So excited to work with



Check out Marvel Voices: Pride #1 this June!! I’m making my Marvel debut with a story about D-Man and a group of new trans teen heroes!!So excited to work with @Ouroboros09 and @MightyBrunstad Check out Marvel Voices: Pride #1 this June!! I’m making my Marvel debut with a story about D-Man and a group of new trans teen heroes!!So excited to work with @Ouroboros09 and @MightyBrunstad. Check out Marvel Voices: Pride #1 this June!! https://t.co/lHKVSlX1p0

He tried for various teams but was selected by none, which drove him to undergo a strength multiplying operation. He did become way more powerful than before. Still, on the other side of the fence, he was now too strong to compete with regular professionals, which eventually led him to become a superhero.

D-Man is known to be one of the goofiest and funniest LGBTQIA+ comic book characters in Marvel Comics, and we are sure his upcoming adventures with Supertrans will be as delightful as him.

The rest of the members of Supertrans include:

Pity Girl (she/her), a superhero with the ability to hypnotize her target by narrating sad stories.

Aphelion (they/them), also known as Reed, a non-binary superhero with the ability to freeze things all around.

Good Arson (he/him), also known as Rex Ridley, a superhero who can light anything on fire through his thoughts.

Faceshopper (she/her), also known as Soph, a superhero with the ability to shape-shift into anyone she finds cool.

All the characters are shown to be living in Matt Baker House, an LGBTQIA+ youth center that was created to tribute to Matt Baker, a versatile comic book artist from the golden age of comics. However, Matt Baker is not the only one to be tributed by Marvel Comics. Faceshopper, an essential team member of Supertrans, was inspired by the late trans pop musician Sophie Xeon, who was the voice behind the hit song, Faceshopping.

With proper queer representation through creators like Grace Freud and Scott Henderson, a new array of LGBTQ+ characters is thriving in the Marvel universe. We hope more and more amazing characters like Faceshopper and Pity Girl will make their place in Marvel Studios.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far