A sinister reveal: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror concept art unveiled from Ant-Man 3

Marvel Cinematic Universe's inaugural 2023 release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania offered fans a sneak peek into Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror's chilling representation in the movie's post-credits sequence.

The intriguing mid-credits scene of Ant-Man 3 provides a glimpse into the wide-ranging influence of Majors' Kang across the multiverse. It introduces the MCU fans to the Council of Kangs, a concept extracted directly from Marvel Comics' narrative.

This sequence sets the stage for an influx of Kang Variants after the emergence of the "warrior" Variant in early 2023. The latter, significantly distinct from He Who Remains, first appeared in Loki season one.

A closer look at Jonathan Majors' Kang's concept art in Ant-Man 3

Get a closer glimpse of Jonathan Majors' haunting Kang the Conqueror concept art in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Colin Shulver, the concept artist, disclosed new concept art photos featuring the reptilian Variant of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. This version of Kang made its eerie appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's mid-credits sequence as a part of the Council of Kangs.

This Variant bears reptilian features, with slits for nostrils akin to Voldemort from the Harry Potter series, creating an unsettling visual effect.

The Kang Variant exhibits blue, scaly skin and lizard-like eyes, making him an intimidating figure.

The character maintains the signature scars over his eyes, shared with the more humanoid versions. However, in this Variant, they take on a bright yellow hue against the blue skin.

Shulver additionally shared preliminary designs of the Variant, revealing a ridged skull concealed under a purple helmet and a neon blue mask in the movie.

Jonathan Majors' future as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Uncertain

Uncertain shadows: The actor's fate as Kang the Conqueror hangs in the balance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

With Jonathan Majors' ongoing legal troubles concerning a domestic assault charge, Marvel Studios faces challenging decisions regarding his character, Kang. Internal deliberations have been about potentially recasting the role if Majors' situation worsens.

This issue becomes more pressing as Kang is anticipated to be the chief antagonist in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Currently, Majors is confirmed to be part of Loki Season 2's ensemble, which premieres later this year, also introducing MCU enthusiasts to Victor Timely in another post-credits scene.

However, given the Kang-centric plot expected to steer MCU's narrative in the forthcoming years, the industry and fans are closely watching Majors. His role in the Marvel Studios epic will depend on the unfolding developments.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available for streaming on Disney+.

