“Angry? It's just a bad design choice”— DC fans petition James Gunn over new Absolute Batman logo

Earlier this week, DC fans finally got a new look at the new logos for Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman. While the logos for Superman and Wonder Woman were received quite well by the fandom, it was the logo for Batman that received the most criticism out of the Trinity.

The logo for Absolute Batman sports a rectangular shape that has spikes on it to resemble a bat. The look, in general, received major criticism from fans for looking like a "brick," and following the response, writer and creator of the story Scott Snyder had quite a hilarious response to share.

"Every angry tweet only makes it grow 1% bigger... ;)," joked Snyder on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, his comments just ended up drawing more backlash from fans. Replying to his post, one fan commented, saying:

"Angry? its just a bad design choice. show it to a normie and ask them what it is. they wont know."

Another fan compared to how the logo was made just as a "marketing ploy."

"Pretty sure this was a marketing ploy to make people talk about it. I mean after seeing everyone freak out over how fat Batflecks was," theorized another fan on X.

"Or….brilliant marketing ploy? It is a curious take on the symbol, and I’m interested to see where this is going," shared another fan.

Some fans even went so far as to ask DC Studios head James Gunn to change the logo for Absolute Batman, but the filmmaker commented on Threads, saying that he has no jurisdiction over the comics.

Expand Tweet

However, there were a few who asked the fans to calm down and just judge the book after its out and when they have read it.

"People haven't even read the damn book yet. Everyone needs to chill the freak out. Sick of reading the same s**t all the time. Try something out," commented the fan.

"JFC it’s a different interpretation of the emblem. There have been dozens of different ones. Why do people insist on being angry at every little thing? Is the story written well? How about we care about that. Let art be art," wrote another fan.

What is Absolute Batman about?

Expand Tweet

Absolute Batman is an upcoming book that is set to be written by Scott Snyder, and the artwork is done by Nick Dragotta. The book is set to be a reimaging of Batman and will feature a Bruce Wayne who doesn't have any of his riches and rather is a middle-class worker who decides to turn into the Dark Knight and wage his war on crime.

This version of the story will see Bruce Wayne as a city engineer rather than the CEO of Wayne Enterprises. It is also stated that this version of the character will be darker and more violent than previous iterations. The title will be a part of DC Comics' upcoming All In initiative and will be the first major title to be launched under the Absolute line-up.

The official synopsis for the upcoming book reads:

"(Scott) Snyder launches this new universe with the release of Absolute Batman #1, featuring art by Nick Dragotta. In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart."

Fans will soon be able to purchase Absolute Batman when the title finally hits stores on October 9, 2024. It will be followed by the releases of Absolute Wonder Woman on October 23 and Absolute Superman on November 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback