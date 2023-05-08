CW's canceled Stargirl and The Flash crossover, revealed by actor

The Flash is one of CW's most popular DC TV shows and has been a vital component of the DC Multiverse, offering endless possibilities for superhero fans. The concept of exploring alternate realities, different versions of beloved characters, and epic crossovers has been a huge draw for viewers. Unfortunately, a highly anticipated crossover between Stargirl and The Flash was canceled, disappointing fans.

In a recent appearance at Starfury Conventions, Brec Bassinger, the star of Stargirl, confirmed that discussions about a crossover between the two shows had taken place among the writers but ultimately did not come to fruition. This news highlights the complexity of planning and executing such an ambitious crossover, and it's a missed opportunity for the DC Multiverse.

The scrapped crossover plan for Stargirl and The Flash: What could have been

Missed Opportunity: Stargirl and Flash's crossover plans fall through (Image via CW)

Fans of CW's Stargirl and The Flash had been hoping for a crossover between the two popular shows for the longest time. However, that doesn't seem to be on the cards anymore.

At the Starfury Conventions, Brec Bassinger confirmed that the writers discussed an Arrowverse crossover between the two characters, but the idea was soon scrapped.

"So I do know just talking to Geoff Johns, our showrunner, nothing specific to 'The Flash.' But there are other things, there are still talks going on about a small crossover cameo situation. And we're actually working on schedules, so I'm hoping it works out because, clearly, last time it did not. But I'd say stay optimistic they're still pushing for it."

Despite Jay Garrick's appearance in Stargirl, many fans had hoped to see Grant Gustin's Flash cross the Multiverse and head into Blue Valley. If Stargirl Season 4 had been given the green light, the crossover with The Flash that was supposed to happen in earlier seasons could have been made.

The scrapped crossover could have followed a similar storyline to the first meeting between Grant Gustin's Flash and Melissa Benoist's Supergirl, which eventually set up many appearances from the Girl of Steel in the wider Arrowverse. It could have also done the same for Courtney Whitmore, but unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

The future of Stargirl: Hopes for a DC movie

Will Stargirl get a second chance in the DC Universe? (Image via CW)

Although the show has been canceled by The CW, Brec Bassinger is still holding on to hopes of a Stargirl-focused movie set in the DC Universe at some point. However, the show's cancelation has disappointed those eagerly awaiting a planned crossover with Flash, which could have been a game-changer for the Stargirl series, as it would have opened up exciting possibilities.

The plan for Stargirl Season 4, which was also abandoned, was to explore the DC Multiverse, crossing over with other superhero shows following the storyline set-up in Titans' recent season. Although the show was canceled, Brec Bassinger expressed hopes of doing a Stargirl-focused movie.

For now, fans can watch Stargirl Season 3 on The CW app.

Poll : 0 votes