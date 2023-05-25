Daniel Craig's hidden Marvel role finally disclosed

The mystery surrounding Daniel Craig's role in the highly anticipated film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has finally been resolved, thanks to a revealing interview with the talented Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch. The confirmation fans have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived, ending months of speculation and uncertainty.

Since the film's release, the enigmatic question of whom Craig was set to portray in the MCU sequel has left audiences intrigued and curious. With no official statement clarifying his character, fans were left to speculate.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged last fall when a concept art piece surfaced, showcasing Craig as Balder the Brave, a character intricately connected to the Thor comics. Unfortunately, this concept remained confined to the initial watercolor stage, leaving fans yearning for more.

Unveiling the Enigma: Daniel Craig confirmed as Balder the Brave in Doctor Strange 2

Daniel Craig was set to portray Balder the Brave in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnes (Image via Getty)

The speculation surrounding Daniel Craig's role in the MCU sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has puzzled audiences since the film's release. Adding to the mystery, fans were treated to a fleeting glimpse of a deleted scene showcasing a lifeless character resembling Craig lying on the floor of the Illuminati Headquarters. However, this glimpse provided no further context, intensifying fans' curiosity.

Finally, in a conversation with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Scarlet Witch, shed light on Daniel Craig's role. It was revealed that Craig was indeed slated to bring Balder the Brave to life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Cosmic Marvel @cosmic_marvel



(via darrelljwarner | IG) The first official look at Daniel Craig as Balder the Brave in a scrapped scene from #MultiverseOfMadness (via darrelljwarner | IG) The first official look at Daniel Craig as Balder the Brave in a scrapped scene from #MultiverseOfMadness(via darrelljwarner | IG) https://t.co/eO2FgiTXoM

Olsen's enthusiastic confirmation came with the statement, "Yes, that's what I thought was going to happen," as she shared her firsthand experience of seeing the associated artwork.

Scarlet Witch News @scarletwnews



“That’s what I thought was going to happen. I saw the art! They made a costume! They had a design!” Elizabeth Olsen thought Daniel Craig was going to be in #MultiverseOfMadness as Balder the Brave, until he wasn’t.“That’s what I thought was going to happen. I saw the art! They made a costume! They had a design!” Elizabeth Olsen thought Daniel Craig was going to be in #MultiverseOfMadness as Balder the Brave, until he wasn’t.“That’s what I thought was going to happen. I saw the art! They made a costume! They had a design!” https://t.co/KT08HrkkFO

Interestingly, this confirmation contradicts Craig's previous denial of his involvement in the film. When previously asked about his rumored appearance in Doctor Strange 2, Craig had bafflingly responded to Horowitz with, "I don't know what you're talking about." This contradiction adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

Doctor Strange Updates @DrStrangeUpdate



“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”



(via: twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Daniel Craig “denies” rumors that he was set to play Balder The Brave in Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness but says he would be interested in playing a Marvel role:“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”(via: @joshuahorowitz Daniel Craig “denies” rumors that he was set to play Balder The Brave in Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness but says he would be interested in playing a Marvel role: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” (via: @joshuahorowitz) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FIPJCKbbI8

What led to Daniel Craig's role change in Doctor Strange 2?

What led to Craig's role change in Doctor Strange 2 remains a fascinating mystery (Image via Netflix)

As the fog of uncertainty lifts, fans are wondering about the factors that influenced Daniel Craig's role alteration. With Marvel Studios securing a high-caliber talent like Craig, what ultimately prompted them to cut his character from the film?

The key lies in the turbulent production journey of Doctor Strange 2. Renowned for its tumultuous path to the silver screen, the movie underwent a series of drafts, rewrites, and reshoots, resulting in narrative shifts and character arc transformations.

It appears that amidst this creative whirlwind, Craig's portrayal of Balder, although potentially filmed only with a stand-in, was replaced by another cameo appearance that made the final cut.

Despite the evolution of Daniel Craig's role, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to enchant audiences with its mind-bending narrative. The film, now available for streaming on Disney+, promises an immersive expedition into the mystical dimensions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Poll : 0 votes