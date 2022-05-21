DC announces four free comics which were nominated in 2022 Eisner Awards: Details explored

DC is all set to present itself at this year's Eisner Awards as the publisher has received the most nominations. The American comic book publisher leads this year's awards with fifteen nominations plus seven shared, as some of their most popular titles have been nominated. From Nightwing to Supergirl, they are completely stacked.

With DC leading this year's Eisner Awards, the publisher has announced that they will be giving away four of their nominated comics for free. This is surely going to be a treat for the fans considering the comics here represent the best in what they have put out in 2022, and it's for them to claim. So, with that being said, let's take a look at the four comics that have been announced to go free.

DC announced titles like Nightwing, Supergirl and more to go free until June

You can read SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1, THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #1, and NIGHTWING #78 for free on Congratulations to all of this year's Eisner Award nominees!You can read SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1, THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #1, and NIGHTWING #78 for free on #DCUniverseInfinite with registration: bit.ly/3MGypAg Congratulations to all of this year's Eisner Award nominees! You can read SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1, THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #1, and NIGHTWING #78 for free on #DCUniverseInfinite with registration: bit.ly/3MGypAg https://t.co/QegrHMdg9A

Eisner Awards, also known as the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, are given out for creative accomplishments in American comic books. They are essentially the Academy Awards for comic books. So, let's have a look at the four free comic books that are being given out for free.

4) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1

Written by Tom King with art by Bilquish Evely, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara Zor-El on a brand new adventure. The story sees Kara question her role on Earth. With her being sent to Earth after Krypton being destroyed to protect Superman, everything turns on her head when she realises that her cousin is now older than her, and doesn't need help.

After a while of pondering, Kara is approached by a young alien child who needs her help. Watching her planet destroyed, she wants revenge, and needs Kara to help her attain that revengeconsidering the bad guys are still out there. What follows is an adventure that will permanently transform their lives. The comic has been nominated for an Eisner Award for 'Best Limited Series'.

3) Superman: Red and Blue #5

Superman: Red and Blue sees a group of brilliant people work together to create a comic that truly depicts what the boy in blue is all about. Superman: Red and Blue presents five fantastic stories about the Man of Steel from the minds of Daniel Warren Johnson, Mark Buckingham, Joshua Williamson, G. Willow Wilson, Judd Winick, and others.

It's a feel-good story that features Superman at his best, from Krypto's origins to Pa Kent's investigation of what it means to be a father. The comic was nominated for 'Best Anthology Series' at the Eisner Awards.

2) The Nice House on the Lake #1

When James Tynion IV released Something is Killing the Children, he truly altered the landscape of horror in comic books. Fortunately, The Nice House on the Lake follows suit. This story, co-written with Alvaro Martinez Bueno, has been hailed as his most ambitious yet.

Mary Beth McAndrews @mbmcandrews Uh THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE is absolutely incredible. Uh THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE is absolutely incredible.

Everything seemed to be going well after receiving an invitation to a beautiful house in the woods overlooking a lake, until this one moment. This story will have you biting your nails as it features a night of terror. The comic was nominated for 'Best New Series' at the Eisner Awards.

1) Nightwing #78

The Nightwing run by Tom Taylor and Bruno has gained universal acclaim. After a couple of runs that fans ignored and couldn't connect with, Tom Taylor steps in and gives the superhero the makeover he deserves.

With Nightwing back in Bludhaven, his desire to battle crime is stronger than ever. After becoming engaged in a fresh dispute, he seeks the assistance of Batgirl as his life is about to alter forever. The series was nominated for 'Best Continuing Series'.

These comics can be found in the DC Universe Infinite app. You have till June to claim them.

